As experiential investment grows, Spiro expands its leadership team to support clients seeking deeper partnership and stronger commercial impact.

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiro®, the global experiential agency specialising in brand activations, events and exhibits, has appointed Karen DeVault as Senior Vice President, Global Growth Accounts within its Brand Activations & Events (BAE) division.

Spiro Expands Brand Activations & Events Leadership with Appointment of Karen DeVault as SVP, Global Growth Accounts

DeVault brings more than 20 years of experience leading integrated marketing and experiential programmes across B2B and B2C sectors. She joins Spiro from Invisible North, where she served as Executive Vice President overseeing integrated account strategy across experiential, digital, and partnership programs. Prior to that, she spent seven years at Mosaic North America, helping shape the agency's integrated offering, while leading programs for brands across CPG, technology, fintech, entertainment, beverage, streaming, and retail.

"Karen has a rare combination of qualities," said Carley Faircloth-Kilmurray, Global Chief Marketing, Strategy & Activations Officer at Spiro. "She's deeply strategic, but she's also incredibly practical. She understands what clients are trying to achieve, asks the right questions, and builds genuine partnerships along the way. It's why so many of the brands she's worked with have continued to put their trust in her. In joining the BAE team, she brings experience, perspective, and a collaborative style that complements the strength already within the business."

In her new role, DeVault will focus on supporting key client relationships and helping drive the continued growth of Spiro's Brand Activations & Events practice.

"The expectations clients have of their agency partners have changed significantly over the course of my career," said DeVault. "The brands I work with want senior partners who understand the realities of their business, can navigate complexity, and know how to move from idea to execution without losing momentum. That's what drew me to Spiro. There's a real commitment here to partnership, and to doing work that delivers on its promise."

"Karen has spent her career building trusted relationships with some of the world's leading brands," said Jeff Stelmach, Global President of Spiro. "She understands how to help clients move through complexity, align teams around a common goal, and turn ambition into action. We're delighted to welcome her to Spiro and excited about the value she'll bring to the organisations we serve."

DeVault's appointment comes as organisations increasingly look to experience not simply to engage audiences, but to strengthen customer relationships and support broader business objectives. Her addition further enhances Spiro's ability to meet that need through senior leadership and hands-on partnership.

For more information about Spiro's Brand Activations & Events solutions, visit spiro.com.

About Spiro

Spiro (sp-eye-roh) is a strategically led, creatively driven global experiential agency setting the benchmark for how brands connect and grow. By accelerating Brand Gravity, the data-informed, emotional, and behavioral pull between brands and their audiences, Spiro makes brands experiential. Globally connected and trusted by some of the world's most influential brands, Spiro creates the pull that keeps customers coming back. Learn more at spiro.com.

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SOURCE Spiro