Spirometer Market Size Is Projected to Reach $1.78 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 10.1%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spirometer market size is expected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 – 2028. Increasing incidents of chronic obtrusive pulmonary diseases (COPD), rapid technological advancements, and increasing air pollution worldwide are some of the key factors driving the market growth. The rise in cases of respiratory diseases and an increasing number of tobacco smokers are among the major factors positively influencing the market. In addition to this, supportive government policies, the presence of key market players, and increasing healthcare expenditure further propelling the market growth.

Key Trends Observed in Spirometer Market

Based on type , the tabletop spirometer segment generated the largest revenue share on account of an increasing number of installations conducted in primary settings , especially in clinics and hospitals. Additionally, this type of spirometers delivers accurate and precise results.

, the generated the largest revenue share on account of , especially in clinics and hospitals. Additionally, this type of spirometers delivers accurate and precise results. By application , COPD emerged as the major dominating segment and is expected to continue this dominance over the forecast period. The segmental growth is attributed to the rise in the number of people suffering from mild to severe COPD worldwide.

, emerged as the major dominating segment and is expected to continue this dominance over the forecast period. The segmental growth is attributed to the rise in the worldwide. Based on end-use , the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the major share in the spirometer market. The growth of this segment is driven by extensive use of spirometer in clinics and hospital segment settings for performing diagnosis of chronic respiratory disorders.

, the accounted for the major share in the spirometer market. The growth of this segment is driven by for performing diagnosis of chronic respiratory disorders. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has boosted the growth of the spirometer market. There is a huge surge rise in demand for spirometers, specifically after filters are provided by the key market players.

Regional Developments:

The North American region has dominated the global spirometer market, especially in terms of revenue, and is projected to maintain the same positive over the forecast period. Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and being the early adopter of the technology, the regional market is witnessing a tremendous growth rate. Additionally, an increase in incidences of asthma and COPD coupled with the growing use of spirometer in the region supporting the market growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the second-largest market owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing number of people diagnosed with respiratory diseases.

Competitive Outlook:

The spirometer market has become highly competitive due to the presence of both established players and new market entrants. Players are working on product innovations and investing heavily in R&D activities. Some of the promising players present in the global spirometer market include Geratherm Respiratory AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fukuda Sangyo Co. Ltd., Sibelmed, Schiller, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vyaire Medical, Inc., Vitalograph, Smiths Medical, SDI Diagnostics, and Labtech Ltd.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Suppliers

Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Suppliers Demand Side: Clinics, Hospitals, and Homecare

Clinics, Hospitals, and Homecare Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Polaris Market research has segmented the spirometer market report on the basis of type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Spirometer, Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Handheld

Tabletop

Desktop

Spirometer, Technology Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Volume Measurement

Flow Measurement

Peak Flow Measurement

Spirometer, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Asthma

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Others

Spirometer, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Healthcare

Spirometer, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

List of Spirometer Industry

Smiths Medical

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

SDI Diagnostics

Nihon Kohden Corporation

nSpire Health Inc.

Fukuda Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Geratherm Respiratory AG

Labtech Ltd.

Vitalograph

Koninklijke Philips

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

