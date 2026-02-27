SPJ's 2026 Green Eyeshade Awards, Recognizing the Best Journalism in the Southeast U.S., Now Accepting Entries

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) is now accepting entries for the 2026 Green Eyeshade Awards, the nation's oldest and largest regional journalism competition.

Coming off a milestone 75th anniversary that saw a 57% surge in participation, the contest continues its evolution in 2026 by introducing its first-ever Spanish Language category. This addition reflects SPJ's commitment to recognizing the diverse voices and vital reporting serving communities across the Southeast.

Eligibility & Scope

The 2026 competition honors work published, broadcast, or posted during the 2025 calendar year. The contest is open to professional and student journalists in the following locations:

  • States: AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN, VA, WV.
  • Territories: Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Contest Divisions

Entries are accepted across six primary divisions,:

  1. Print & Digital Writing
  2. Graphics & Photography
  3. Video / Television
  4. Audio / Radio
  5. Digital / Online
  6. Students

Managed by SPJ volunteers, the Green Eyeshade Awards competition is judged by a panel of active and retired professionals and educators from outside the region. Judges may award first, second, and third-place honors. First-place winners in each category compete for "Best of Division" honors. Those winners then vie for the competition's top overall prize: The Green Eyeshade Award.

Deadlines

  • Standard Deadline: Monday, March 16, 2026
  • Late Deadline: Monday, March 30, 2026 (additional fees apply)

ENTER TODAY: Visit the contest website to view full category descriptions and submit entries.

About the Green Eyeshade Awards

Since 1950, the Green Eyeshade Awards—hosted by SPJ Regions 3 and 12—have recognized the best journalism in the Southeastern United States. As a volunteer-led initiative, all net proceeds are reinvested into professional training, programming, and advocacy for journalists.

SOURCE SPJ Florida Pro Chapter

