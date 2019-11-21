SPL Acquires the Lab and Measurement Services Business of Banded Iron US Inc., Formerly Known as Zedi US Inc.

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPL, Inc., a leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) for the energy industry, announced today that they have purchased the laboratory and measurement services business of Banded Iron Group (BIG) US Inc., formerly known as Zedi US Inc. By combining these businesses, SPL will provide customers with expanded laboratory testing, inspection, and measurement capabilities, enhanced by cloud-based digital compliance solutions, to help them make more accurate real-time decisions.

"Adding BIG to the SPL team helps us better support customers in the nation's hottest test and measurement markets," said Jeff Hibbeler, chief executive officer, SPL. "With laboratories and technicians located throughout North America, the BIG deal will expand SPL's footprint in key markets such as Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado, and North Dakota. The acquisition also adds new technology, such as flash liberation testing, to SPL's vast lab testing offerings."

"We are pleased to be joining forces with what we view as the technology leader within the US energy TIC industry. The combination with SPL will help us grow in new markets, like the LNG and finished-product export market, and better serve our combined customer base," said Quinn Peterson, business development manager, BIG.

SPL is a globally recognized leader in TIC services for the energy industry. The company combines ISO-certified labs throughout North America, verifiable test methods, and world-renowned scientists with patented software and digital workflows to bring assurance and insights to customers' energy data. For more information, go to www.spl-inc.com.

