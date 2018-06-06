SPLASH AND BUBBLES Celebrates World Oceans Day

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jim Henson Company, Herschend Studios and PBS KIDS are celebrating World Oceans Day (June 8) with three new episodes, social media events, and the release of Splash and Bubbles: Rhythm of the Reef (Songs from Season One). The efforts are themed around the PBS KIDS series SPLASH AND BUBBLES, which encourages children to explore ocean science and marine biology. SPLASH AND BUBBLES airs daily on PBS stations nationwide, the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and is available on PBS KIDS digital platforms and Netflix. World Oceans Day is an opportunity to raise global awareness of the challenges faced by the international community in connection with the oceans.

Fans across the country can join in Facebook Live events from Newport Aquarium in Kentucky and Adventure Aquarium in New Jersey which will be held on June 6th and 8th, respectively. These events will feature real ocean experts and amazing "citizens of the sea" like sharks, sea turtles, and penguins. Fans can also visit the official 2018 World Oceans Day website for SPLASH AND BUBBLES resources, including activity sheets, social media graphics, a World Oceans Day poster, party kit and more.

In three new episodes airing June 11th – 13th (check local listings), the Reeftown Rangers wonder where the end of the ocean is, or if the ocean even has an end. During their adventures, they meet a fish with a sunburn, enlist a cleaner shrimp to help a great white shark with a toothache, and discover a rainbow salmon, Sal, who teaches them where all the water goes beyond the ocean.

Splash and Bubbles: Rhythm of the Reef (Songs from Season One) is the perfect summer beach-time album, full of funky, Motown-inspired tunes, with themes around marine science. Featuring the lead track, "Splash and Bubbles Theme Song," which won "Best Song for a TV Series" at the 2017 Cynopsis Kids !magination Awards, the 16 series songs were written by award-winning composer Mike Himelstein (Sid the Science Kid, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Dinosaur Train) and feature the vocal talents of your favorite characters, including the show's creator John Tartaglia as Splash, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as Bubbles, Raymond Carr as Dunk, and Aymee Garcia as Ripple. The album, released by The Jim Henson Company, Herschend Studios, and Music.Film Recordings, is available now. Visit http://smartURL.it/RhythmoftheReef to buy/stream the full album!

The soundtrack release is one of several new SPLASH AND BUBBLES-centered consumer products, including a series of storybooks released by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt on June 5th and the new "One Big Ocean" DVD being released by PBS on June 12th.

Facebook Live Events:

June 6: Newport Aquarium

3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT

Encounter sharks and shark rays and learn about the aquarium's sea turtle rescue and release program.

June 8: Adventure Aquarium

7pm ET/4pm PT

Explore the aquarium's touch tank creatures and meet recently hatched African penguins.

Splash and Bubbles is a production of The Jim Henson Company and Herschend Studios. The series is executive produced by Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford of The Jim Henson Company, Julie Phillips and Merrill Puckett-Miller of Herschend Enterprises, as well as John Tartaglia, Michael Shawn Lewis and Jill Shinderman. The series is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by the National Science Foundation (NSF).

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 60 years and is recognized worldwide as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics and digital animation. Best known as creators of the world-famous Muppets, Henson has received over 50 Emmy Awards and nine Grammy Awards. Recent credits include Julie's Greenroom (Netflix), Dot. (Sprout/Hulu), Splash and Bubbles (PBS), Word Party (Netflix), Doozers (Hulu/ Sprout), and the Emmy®-nominated Sid the Science Kid (PBS), Dinosaur Train(PBS), and Pajanimals (Sprout). Television productions include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller and the sci-fi cult series Farscape. Features include Disney's Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, as well as The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, MirrorMask, and Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow. The Company is currently in production on the upcoming Netflix original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Projects in development include the highly anticipated film Fraggle Rock.

With additional locations in New York and London, The Jim Henson Company is headquartered in Los Angeles on the historic Charlie Chaplin lot, complete with soundstage and postproduction facilities. The Company is home to Jim Henson's Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent character-building and visual effects group with international film, television, theme park and advertising clients, as well as Henson Recording Studios, one of the music industry's top recording facilities known for its world-class blend of state-of-the- art and vintage equipment.

www.henson.com

www.facebook.com/hensoncompany

www.twitter.com/hensoncompany

About Herschend Enterprises and Herschend Studios

Herschend Studios is the media arm of Herschend Enterprises. Committed to developing and producing family entertainment for television, film, digital and publishing, Herschend Studios harnesses the power of storytelling to create positive, personal, and lasting connections. Herschend Enterprises is a family of companies who focus on family entertainment. For nearly six decades, Herschend Enterprises has operated with the purpose to bring families closer together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating®. Herschend Enterprises also includes the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Family Entertainment. The Harlem Globetrotters entertain millions of fans and families each year with their legendary basketball magic. Combining athleticism, theater and comedy they have been thrilling audiences worldwide since 1926. Herschend Family Entertainment owns and operates entertainment, tourism and hospitality properties across the country, including award-winning theme parks like Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO, and Dollywood, a partnership with Dolly Parton in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains, top tier aquariums, water parks, hotels, and other highly entertaining standalone attractions. For more information, visit www.herschendenterprises.com

About Corporation for Public Broadcasting

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967, is the steward of the federal government's investment in public broadcasting. It helps support the operations of nearly 1,500 locally owned and operated public television and radio stations nationwide. CPB is also the largest single source of funding for research, technology, and program development for public radio, television, and related online services. For more information, visit www.cpb.org and follow on Twitter CPBmedia, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About The National Science Foundation (NSF)

NSF is an independent federal agency created by Congress to promote the progress of science. Its goals are to advance the frontiers of knowledge, cultivate a world-class, broadly inclusive science and engineering workforce, and expand the scientific literacy of all citizens. The Advancing Informal STEM Learning Program seeks to advance new approaches to and evidence-based understanding of the design and development of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning in informal environments; provide multiple pathways for broadening access to and engagement in STEM learning experiences; and advance innovative research on and assessment of STEM learning in informal environments.

