Splash Box Marketing LLC Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Box Marketing is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®! The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Splash Box. 100% of employees said it's a great place to work – 43 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. "Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Splash Box Marketing stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

In addition to Splash Box's recognition as a Great Place To Work®, they have been recognized by the Stevie Awards for Technology Department of the Year and Technology Executive of the Year in 2023, Inc.'s Best in Business Awards in 2023, Great Companies' Women Entrepreneur Award in 2023, and Inc.'s Female Founders List in 2024. These awards are a clear indication that Splash Box Marketing is a trusted agency delivering quality work by talented employees.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Splash Box:

Splash Box Marketing LLC is a 508 ADA compliance and creative marketing agency based out of Hendersonville, TN. Splash Box was founded as a creative design agency, growing over the years into a multi-faceted organization with clients across the country. We strive to make the Internet accessible to the hard of sight through our 508 remediation team. Our design team keeps accessibility in mind from the beginning of the design process. We offer clients a fresh perspective, relentless dedication, quick turnarounds, and competitive pricing. Our work is always high-quality, on time, and within budget. Contact us by email at [email protected], or learn more at splashbox.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

