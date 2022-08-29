Splash Car Wash Acquires 4 Seasons; Begins Construction on Multiple Express Sites

MILFORD, Conn., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the acquisition of 4 Seasons Car Wash, a Liverpool, New York operation with two sites serving the market. One location is an express wash while the other currently operates in a self-service capacity which will be converted to an express format over the next few months. This acquisition brings Splash's total wash count to 54, 38 of which are located in New York with the remainder in CT and VT.

"We're excited to welcome 4 Seasons to the Splash Family," stated Jeff Arnold, co-founder of Classy Chassy, an upstate New York car wash chain acquired by Splash in 2021 and a current development partner for the company. "We look to further expand in the upstate New York region through additional acquisitions and continued greenfield site development."

Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash added, "Splash has started construction on two new Splash Express washes located in Oswego and Leray, New York, and has a total of 22 projects in various stages of development. We have additional sites approved in Vermont and will be entering two new markets in Massachusetts and New Jersey."

Splash announced that two new Connecticut sites, one located in Milford and the other in Derby, broke ground this week and are expected to open during the first quarter of 2023. Both the locations will operate as express exterior washes.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 50 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" this year by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and financial services companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Palladin partnered with Splash in 2018. Other current and former investments include Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Hospitality, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

