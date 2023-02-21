Splash Car Wash Acquires Knockout Car Wash

MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the acquisition of Guilderland, New York-based Knockout Car Wash. The site is an express wash outfitted with a 190-foot tunnel and 20 self-service vacuums. This acquisition bolsters Splash's presence in the Albany market and brings its total wash count to 56, 38 of which are located in New York with the remainder in CT and VT.

"We're excited to welcome Knockout to the Splash Family," stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash. Curtis added, "This is complementary to our June 2022 acquisition of Wash Boss and further builds out Splash's footprint in the Albany market. The acquisition connects our locations from Long Island through the central, northern and western parts of the state. The Hameroffs did a wonderful job constructing this beautiful carwash and we are proud to continue their legacy."

In other news related to Splash's New York operations, the Company is continuing construction on two new express washes located in Oswego and Leray, New York, which should open in May. Additionally, Splash plans to commence construction on five more washes in the market.

Furthermore, Splash announced that two new Connecticut sites, one located in Milford and the other in Derby, are expected to open in the second quarter of this year. Two sites in Vermont and one in Massachusetts have also begun construction. All sites will be operated as express wash sites.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 50 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" this year by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and financial services companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Palladin partnered with Splash in 2018. Other current and former investments include Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Hospitality, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

CONTACT:

Mark Curtis

[email protected]

203-324-5400 ext. 7011

Patricia Donnelly

[email protected]

617-585-3800

SOURCE Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC