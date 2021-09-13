Splash Car Wash Breaks Ground on New Express Site

MILFORD, Conn., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced that the construction of a new express car wash has commenced in East Haven. The site will be state of the art with a 125 foot wash tunnel and 20 self-service vacuums, which will be offered free of charge for Splash customers.

The construction is being overseen by Glen Sheeley, Director of Development and Construction for Splash. Glen, along with his father, Wayne, recently built two Splash-owned express car wash sites, which operate under the Wash Co. brand and are located in Middletown and White Plains, New York. "We're excited to bring the Splash / Wash Co. Express concept to the East Haven market. Our last two conversions and recent acquisitions have been express washes, and we look to add several more in the near future," stated Sheeley. Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash, added "We're excited by this new addition which will allow us to better serve the greater New Haven area."

In December 2020, Splash acquired EcoWash, a car wash operator with two express sites located in Plattsburgh, New York and Williston, Vermont. Splash is currently in the process of adding free self-service vacuums, along with tunnel equipment package upgrades in both of these locations. "We have invested over $8,000,000 into our existing facilities over the past 24 months," added Mark Curtis. "We want our operations to continually utilize the latest carwash technology to provide our customers the best experience possible."

Once completed, Splash will operate 25 wash tunnels in Connecticut, New York, and Vermont, as well as six oil change centers. Splash partnered with Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, a Boston-based investment firm, in November of 2018.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher have developed over 35 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 35 times and has been recognized as a "Top 10 Workplace" six times by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and related companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Current and former investments include Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

