Splash Car Wash Continues Acquisition Program

MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut (www.splashcarwashes.com), announced the recent acquisitions of Eco Car Wash with two express locations in Plattsburgh, New York and Williston, Vermont and Westport Wash & Wax, a full service location in Westport, CT.

Splash has been accelerating its acquisition and development programs since partnering with Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP," www.pcrp.com) in late 2018. The Company now operates 24 Full Service, Express and Self-Service locations in CT, NY and Vermont, and has many new sites under development. Driven by industry-leading customer service and environmentally friendly technology, Splash provides its customers with multiple options under various plans including monthly subscriptions and a la carte pricing.

The Eco Car Wash sites were owned and operated by Aaron Vincelette. Westport Wash & Wax was owned by Scott and Laila Tiefenthaler. Vincelette plans to remain with Splash to assist in new development activities in the New England region. Scott Tiefenthaler will focus on development and operations in the CT/NY area.

"We're excited to have additional strong operators like Aaron and Scott join our team," stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash Car Wash, Inc. "Aaron's knowledge of the area coupled with his carwash experience makes him the perfect partner in this region. Scott and Laila have been our friendly competitors in CT for 20 years. It will be great to have them join the Splash family and to take advantage of Scott's construction and development expertise, especially as we accelerate our growth."

Dan Petrelle, COO of Splash, added, "We're also excited as we continue to build a strong operations team at Splash and welcome the new members from both Eco and Westport. At Eco, Regional Manager Steve Gainer and General Managers Sean O'Brian and Wascar Hernandez will oversee the two locations and the additional sites Splash acquires and develops in the area. Jorge Rojas will remain as General Manager at Westport. As we continue to acquire and build sites we look forward to providing our strong team with new management and operating opportunities."

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC.

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis, Fisher, Petrelle and a strong management team have developed over 30 locations and currently operate 24 carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 35 times and has been recognized as a "Top 10 Workplace" five times by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and related companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Current and former investments include Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

CONTACT:

Mark Curtis

[email protected]

203-324-5400 ext. 7011.

Patricia Donnelly

[email protected]

617-585-3800

SOURCE Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC

Related Links

pcrp.com

