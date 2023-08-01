Splash Car Wash Opens in Oswego; Growing the Chain to 59 Washes

MILFORD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the opening of its 59th location in Oswego, New York. The new express wash, equipped with a 150-foot conveyor and 17 free self-service vacuum stations, is Splash's 40th in New York.

The Oswego wash construction was completed under the direction of Dave Clements and Jeff Arnold, Splash's upstate New York development partners and the former owners of Classy Chassy, a multi-site wash operator that Splash acquired in 2021. Clements and Arnold are also managing the development of a new wash in Leray, New York, which is expected to open within the next two weeks.

Construction continues in Randolph, Massachusetts and Derby, Connecticut with anticipated openings in early September closely followed by two new washes under development in Shelburne and Rutland, Vermont. Construction at the Randolph and Derby sites is overseen by Glen Sheeley, and the Vermont sites are managed by Aaron Vincelette, one of Splash's development partners and former owner of ECO Car Wash.

Other projects underway include express washes in Henrietta, Clay, Fayetteville, and Hamburg, New York, as well as the renovation of a former "Buckman's Car Wash" location in Greece, New York.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 80 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, eight locations provide oil change services, and two locations operate laundromats.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" for the past several years by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine and Auto Laundry News. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies. We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Current and former investments include [email protected] Discount , Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

