Splash Car Wash Opens Its 65th Site

MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the opening of its 65th location, an express wash in Johnson City, New York. The new site, which has a 130-foot conveyor and outfitted with 16 free-of-charge self-service vacuum stations, is Splash's 40th in the state of New York.

The Johnson City wash was completed under the direction of Dave Clements and Jeff Arnold, Splash's development partners and the former owners of the Classy Chassy chain, which Splash acquired in October of 2021. Clements and Arnold are also managing the construction of new developments in Henrietta and Hamburg, New York, which are expected to open within the next few months.

Splash has construction set to begin soon in Springfield, Massachusetts, as well as Newburgh and Nanuet, New York with anticipated openings for the three sites in Summer 2025.

In addition to the Henrietta and Hamburg projects, Arnold and Clements are overseeing express wash developments in Fayetteville and Syracuse, New York, both of which will break ground in Spring.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 80 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, eight locations provide oil change services, and two locations operate laundromats.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" for the past several years by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine and Auto Laundry News. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies. We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Current and former investments include M@C Discount, Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek

CONTACT:

Mark Curtis

[email protected]

203-324-5400 ext. 7011

Patricia Donnelly

[email protected]

617-585-3800

SOURCE Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC