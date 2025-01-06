Splash Car Wash Opens Its 66th Location, An Express Site in Henrietta, NY

MILFORD, Conn., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the opening of its 66th location in Henrietta, New York. The new wash, outfitted with a 130-foot conveyor and 27 free self-service vacuums, is Splash's 41st in New York.

The Henrietta location was completed under the direction of Dave Clements and Jeff Arnold, two of Splash's development partners and the former owners of the Classy Chassy chain, which Splash acquired in October of 2021. Clements and Arnold are also managing the construction of a new site in Hamburg, New York, which is expected to open within the next month.

"Every new site we open is exciting for us and our team," stated Mark Curtis CEO and co-founder of Splash. "This new site is designed and equipped to handle high volume, and we've opened just in time to handle all the cars covered in salt from this recent snowstorm." Dan Petrelle, President, added, "We are very focused on continuing to expand our platform in the Northeast with state-of-the-art buildings, equipment, systems and services."

In addition to the two car washes described above, Splash has started construction on three new express washes in Fayetteville, Newburgh and Nanuet New York and one in Springfield, Massachusetts, with anticipated openings in the late summer to early fall 2025.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 80 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, eight locations provide oil change services, and two locations operate laundromats.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" for the past several years by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine and Auto Laundry News. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies. We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Current and former investments include M@C Discount, Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek

