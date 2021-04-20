Splash Car Wash Opens New Express Wash

MILFORD, Conn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash announced the opening of the Company's latest express wash, a site located in Greenburg, New York. This location is Splash's seventh New York operation.

The carwash formerly operated as a full-service location, but Splash has spent the past six months completing a full renovation of the site, which included upgrading it to offer Express service and updating the tunnel with all new equipment and adding pay gates and 20 self-service vacuums that will be offered free of charge for customers. The site will be operated under Splash's "Wash Co" brand, joining the original Wash Co in Middletown, New York.

Glen and Wayne Sheeley, the originators of Wash Co, designed and handled the renovation of the wash in partnership with Splash. "We are so psyched about this wash," added Glen Sheeley. "We packed huge washing power into this 120-foot tunnel, including the Petit high pressure wash system. Customers can also view the 'backroom' operations through the glass originally used for full-service customers to watch the wash. It's really a neat feature."

"We have been excited to partner with Wayne and Glen. They are true artisans when it comes to carwashes, and they just seem to get better with each new site they do," added Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash. This is the first exterior express wash to open in Westchester County, New York.

The Sheeleys will be developing two additional ground-up locations slated to start in June. Locations and target opening dates will be announced later this month.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher have developed over 30 locations, and currently operate 27 carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 35 times and has been recognized as a "Top 10 Workplace" five times by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and related companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Current and former investments include Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

Mark Curtis

[email protected]

203-324-5400 ext. 7011.

Patricia Donnelly

[email protected]

617-585-3800

