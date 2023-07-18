SPLASH CAR WASH OPENS NEW EXPRESS WASH; CONTINUES CONSTRUCTION ON MULTIPLE OTHER SITES

MILFORD, Conn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the opening of its 58th site, a new express wash also located in Milford. The latest wash is equipped with a 130-foot conveyor tunnel, 18 free self-service vacuum stations and a free mat cleaning room.

The project was spearheaded by Glen Sheeley, Director of Development and Construction at Splash, along with Wayne Sheeley, his father. "This is my favorite wash development to date given the number of unique features we added to the site. Our goal is always to find new and improved ways to better serve our customers. I'm most excited about the customer-focused features added to the tunnel, such as the 'hot room', designed to better dry customer cars," stated Sheeley.

In other development news, Splash has two new Upstate New York washes nearing completion in Oswego and Leray; both projects are led by Dave Clements and Jeff Arnold who are also overseeing developments that are beginning construction next month, including sites in Henrietta, Clay, Fayetteville and Hamburg. In addition, construction continues as planned in Randolph, Massachusetts and Derby, Connecticut with anticipated openings in early September. Furthermore, new sites developments in Shelburne and Rutland, Vermont are expected to open mid-to-late fall. The two Vermont washes are being developed under the oversight of Aaron Vincelette, one of Splash's development partners.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 80 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, eight locations provide oil change services, and two locations operate laundromats.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" for the past several years by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine and Auto Laundry News. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies. We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Current and former investments include [email protected] Discount , Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

