Splash Into a Fun-Filled Spring at Four Seasons Resort Orlando with Lazy River, Water Slides, Adult-Only Pool, Kids Club

ORLANDO, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Usher in a family spring break like no other with a getaway to sun-filled poolside bliss at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, named the #1 Best Hotel and Best Resort in Walt Disney World by U.S. News & World Report, sure to create an unforgettable spring break. The AAA Five Diamond Resort offers a thoughtfully curated balance of family entertainment and adult relaxation. Family fun abounds at the resort's private water park, featuring an all-day complimentary kids camp to fully entertain little ones ages 4 through 12. With Michelin-starred rooftop dining, an incredible Spa and Salon, golf, tennis and pickleball, plus an alluring speakeasy bar, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy, with on-site experiences for all ages.

The lazy river at Four Seasons Resort Orlando winds through beautiful tropical landscaping, with a waterfall and a bubbly "rapids" section. The 5-acre Explorer Island Waterpark offers the lazy river, two water slides, an interactive splash zone, a family pool with "dive-in" movies, a rock climbing wall, sport court, kids club and more. Plus, the separate infinity edge Oasis pool is available for adults 21 and older, offering a lakeside setting and attentive poolside service, for true relaxation.

Splash Into Family Fun

Surrounded by lush Florida greenery, native flora and swaying palm trees, the heated five-acre (two hectare) Explorer Island water park is an idyllic destination to soak up the spring sunshine, featuring a winding lazy river complete with a rapids section, two water slides, an interactive splash zone with water cannons, and much more. Explorer Island Takeover is offered every Saturday night for a fee, where parents can drop off the kids from 5:00pm to 9:00pm to enjoy quality time together and explore the resort's many adult-oriented experiences.

Teens will find their entertainment haven at The Hideout, featuring the latest gaming systems such as virtual reality, multi-player PAC-MAN, interactive video table games and more. Select nights are offered as Hideout Teen After Hours, with special activities just for them and treats such as freshly blended smoothies. Additionally, "The Mansion" at Explorer Island is home to the acclaimed Kids For All Seasons program, providing a complimentary kids camp for children ages 4 to 12 daily, with spring-themed crafts, outdoor play and supervised swim time.

The whole family will enjoy enhanced Kids For All Seasons programming throughout the spring season with daily activations including family game nights, dive-in movies at the family pool, spring break pool parties with live DJs, and poolside entertainment such as air brush tattoos, hair wraps, and balloon artistry. Fun snack and beverage breaks such as Nancy's Lemonade Stand, Sno-Cones, S'mores, and Gelato keep everyone happy. Families can enter friendly competition with games including Name that Tune on the big screen by the Explorer Pool, family karaoke, and poolside BINGO.

Spring Break Relaxation

While the little ones are entertained at Kids For All Seasons, adults can relax beneath the palms at Oasis, the infinity-edge lakeside pool for guests 21 and up. Attentive poolside servers offer full-service food and beverage, and cabanas are available to reserve. Select Saturdays, March 21 through April 11, the Resort's "wellness wagon" spa cart will stroll through the pool, offering curated spa essentials right to one's chaise lounge. Enjoy hydration mists, aromatherapy, sun care, and other warm-weather must-haves to feel refreshed and pampered. Also, select dates at the family Explorer Pool, guests can enjoy a hair-braiding station with a beautifully designed braid by one of the Salon's master stylists.

More relaxation awaits at the sumptuous 18-treatment room spa, where guests can unwind with a wide array of innovative and results-oriented treatments including Ayurvedic therapies, the Aescape fully customizable, technology-driven robotic massage experience, a Collagen Contour Facial, and seasonally inspired treatments available for a limited time. This spring, guests can indulge in new treatments including the Golden Quench Body Treatment, beginning with a luxurious full body scrub incorporating a combination of gold extracts and sugar to heal and revitalize the skin. Throughout the treatment, gold—mineral rich with proven anti-inflammatory properties—is used to revitalize the skin and help heal the micro-damage inflicted daily. An application of a lifting and firming body serum and nourishing body cream is applied and while cocooned, a relaxing facial massage is performed. This lush treatment concludes with a massaged application of beautiful body oil redolent of ylang-ylang and enriched with gold particles.

The Moor Mud Ritual is a detoxifying and deeply nourishing full-body experience powered by mineral rich Hungarian Moor Mud. This ritual begins with a beautiful oil body cleansing and circulation-stimulating dry brushing. A full body exfoliation refines your skin texture, preparing it for the deeply nourishing Hungarian Moor Mud body wrap. While cocooned, receive a revitalizing head and scalp treatment, designed to rejuvenate and balance one's senses.

Lastly, the new Rejuvenate & Sculpt Body Treatment offers a comprehensive approach to enhancing one's appearance from head-to-toe. Featuring a full body massage using the invigorating benefits of a targeted firming body oil to promote youthful elasticity and leave your skin feeling smooth and firm, this treatment includes body Gua Sha to help sculpt targeted areas. A sculpting facial massage is included in the 80- and 110-minute durations.

The Spa's expansive indoor and outdoor relaxation lounges, including a co-ed tranquility terrace, solarium with zero-gravity wave loungers, steam rooms and al fresco whirlpools, are available for guests to unwind pre or post treatment, or at any time during their Resort stay. In addition to the spa facilities, local patrons who wish to experience a spring break spa day will enjoy access to Oasis pool with the purchase of any 50-minute spa treatment or greater.

Those who wish to stay active during their vacation will enjoy Har-Tru tennis courts and pickleball courts with a variety of clinics, an 18-hole championship golf course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, as well as a 24-hour fitness centre with Peloton bikes, on-demand digital classes, and daily complimentary live fitness classes. Additionally, guests who enjoy retail therapy will delight in shopping signature trunk shows with designer appearances at Wardrobe, the Resort's luxury boutique featuring fine jewelry and designer apparel.

Springtime Dining

While the kids have a fun a night out with Explorer Island Takeover's extended hours until 9pm or are entertained at Ravello's Pasta & Play, adults can sneak away to savor a romantic Italian dinner together at the Michelin-recommended Ravello, or connect over cocktails and tapas at the Michelin-starred Capa Steakhouse before catching a dazzling display of the Walt Disney World fireworks from the rooftop terrace. Post dinner cocktails are a must at Epilogue, the resort's new speakeasy featuring a subtle library theme and a nod to Florida's history, offering a cozy ambiance to unwind over custom libations. The Lakehouse, the recently relaunched lakeside restaurant near Explorer Pool, is open daily from 11am to 6pm and from March 13 through April 5, guests can also enjoy dinner service until 7pm. The Lakehouse features a coastal inspired menu and garden-to-glass cocktails with herbs from Chef Fabrizio's on-site garden.

On Friday evenings beginning March 13, Ravello will host a spring Golden Hour Apertivo by the beautiful water orb fountain. Guests can enjoy a zero-proof botanical spritz, an assortment of spring apéritif cocktails such as Elderflower Spritz with Prosecco and Citrus and Cucumber Mint Paloma, and light garden bites including burrata and strawberries with basil oil, and warm focaccia cones with whipped ricotta and honey.

Select dates, guests can also learn from the pros at a series of interactive classes, where the Resort's culinary team will give hands-on sessions. Options range from "Mojito Masterclass," to "Petals and Pour Spring Wine & Confections Tasting," to "Family Pizza Making" and more. Additionally, select Saturdays starting March 21, guests can enjoy "Lickety by the Lake" a pop-up grab-and-go offering with iced coffees, gelatos, refreshing lemonades, sweet bites and more.

For Easter Sunday, April 5, Plancha at the Four Seasons Orlando Golf and Sports Club is offering a brunch buffet from 10 am to 4pm, and there will also be an Easter Brunch in the Palm Ballroom from 10am to 3pm, featuring a Garden Party on the lawn with live music, kids activities, and a meet-and-greet with Mr. Bunny himself.

Spring at Walt Disney World Resort

Four Seasons guests can enjoy the excitement of the nearby Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks with many on-site conveniences, including access to the Resort's lobby level Disney Planning Center. Staffed by a Disney Cast Member, the Disney Planning Center team offers complimentary assistance with all Disney needs, including arranging Disney VIP Tour Guides, assisting guests with purchasing Park tickets, as well as securing the new Lightning Lane Premier Passes, available for Four Seasons guests to purchase up to seven days in advance of their stay. Guests can venture to the Disney Parks (EPCOT, Magic Kingdom Park, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney Animal Kingdom Theme Park) with complimentary transportation in a luxury motor coach and enjoy 30 minutes Early Theme Park Entry to any Disney theme park of choice daily. Beginning March 4, guests can delight in the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival featuring stunning topiary displays of Disney characters, creative cuisine and garden-fresh fare, and live entertainment. Guests may also be interested in new experiences across the resort, such as "Zootopia: Better Zoogether!," a 4-D show at Disney's Animal Kingdom starring Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and other fan-favorite "Zootopia" characters; or new shows at Disney's Hollywood Studios such as "Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After" and "The Little Mermaid — A Musical Adventure." At Magic Kingdom, enjoy the all-new nighttime parade "Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away."

For reservations and more information, visit the website or call 1 800 267 3046.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort