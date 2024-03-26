Splash Named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Technology Platforms

The company was recognized in the Visionary Quadrant based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash , a global event marketing company, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named it a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Technology Platforms.

"We're honored to be recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant as one of the top event technology platforms," said Kate Hammitt, CMO of Splash. "Our vision is driven by the needs of the event marketer: creating a platform that amplifies the brand, measures results, and grows revenue and expansion through the event channel. Event-led growth is now the most important go-to-market motion for many companies to drive pipeline. Marketers need tools like Splash to scale event programs that result in engagement and revenue."

In the past 12 months, Splash has made strategic investments to support event professionals in overcoming their biggest challenges. These investments will continue to elevate Splash's growing position in the event technology industry:

Splash was recently the first event technology platform to launch a predictive AI tool . Attendance Insights predicts event attendance based on similar events hosted on Splash, then provides data-backed recommendations to improve expected attendance. This helps event professionals better understand the data behind their programs and how to use that data to get revenue in the room.

. predicts event attendance based on similar events hosted on Splash, then provides data-backed recommendations to improve expected attendance. This helps event professionals better understand the data behind their programs and how to use that data to get revenue in the room. Splash hired product executive Jonathan Bartlett to serve as the company's SVP of Product. His proven track record of delivering innovative solutions combined with his years of experience in marketing technology at companies like Troops and Contently will help drive Splash's vision further, faster.

to serve as the company's SVP of Product. His proven track record of delivering innovative solutions combined with his years of experience in marketing technology at companies like Troops and Contently will help drive Splash's vision further, faster. Splash has been laying the groundwork for a new integration with Guidebook, an event app platform that enhances the event experience for attendees. With this upcoming integration, event professionals will be better enabled to facilitate their on-site experience, boost engagement, capture key data, and drive overall event impact.

Splash was one of only 13 event technology platforms to place in Gartner's Magic Quadrant. Companies that placed were evaluated with an executive briefing, a product demo, and customer interviews.

Placing in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is just one recognition Splash has received over the last year. The company also placed in the 2023 Forrester Wave™ for B2B Event Management Technology , was named Best Event Management Platform in the inaugural Skift Meetings Awards 2023 , and has been recognized as a leader in multiple event technology categories on G2's quarterly Grid Reports .

About Splash

Splash, a global event marketing technology company, empowers everyone within an organization to host on-brand, measurable, repeatable, and compliant event marketing programs (live, hybrid, and virtual) and digital experiences at scale. Splash helps companies execute more impactful events through brand-compliant templates, real-time integrations, and deep insights into attendee engagement and event ROI. Using Splash, event professionals and teams can simplify their processes, amplify their brand, measure their results more effectively, and grow their event programs through a single, powerful platform. Visit www.splashthat.com to learn more.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Splash