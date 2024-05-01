Splash to Expand Event Management Capabilities with Guidebook Integration

Integration with Leading Event App Platform to Enhance Attendee Engagement, Drive Better On-Site Communication

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash , a global event marketing technology company, today announced its upcoming integration with Guidebook , a leading app builder for events. The integration, which will be generally available to customers in June, will help Splash users enhance attendee engagement with easier access to event information, improved on-site communication, and more opportunities to build networking connections.

When a Splash customer enables the Guidebook integration and creates an event mobile app, they optimize event communication for event hosts and their attendees. Rather than relying on email or wasting money on printed materials, event organizers can create a dynamic, single source of event information. Event organizers can use the power of push notifications to drive higher attendance to sessions and on-site activations by communicating through a single, accessible channel. In addition, guests can build stronger relationships with fellow attendees using app features like private messaging and a social feed.

"One of the biggest challenges for event organizers is creating authentic, in-person experiences for attendees," said Kate Hammitt, CMO at Splash. "Using an event app is a critical piece of that on-site experience, facilitating connection, relaying real-time information, and ensuring attendee value. We're partnering with Guidebook because their best-in-class event app software will work seamlessly with Splash to showcase the brand at every touchpoint, support higher engagement, and ultimately, drive better business results."

Splash customers who leverage the integration will be able to take advantage of all functionality within Guidebook, including:

The app builder: This intuitive, drag-and-drop interface allows customers to build a custom, white-labeled app that attendees can download in the App Store and Google Play.

This intuitive, drag-and-drop interface allows customers to build a custom, white-labeled app that attendees can download in the App Store and Google Play. Instant push notifications: Deliver important event updates to attendees' home screens, even if the app isn't active at the moment.

Deliver important event updates to attendees' home screens, even if the app isn't active at the moment. Real-time content updates: Schedules, interactive maps, and speaker lists reflect up-to-the-minute changes.

Schedules, interactive maps, and speaker lists reflect up-to-the-minute changes. Sessions and live engagement: Attendees can build their schedule, get personalized session recommendations, and receive targeted push notifications based on their agenda. Event organizers can facilitate an active feedback loop with attendees via live polls, Q&A, flexible forms, and session registration.

Attendees can build their schedule, get personalized session recommendations, and receive targeted push notifications based on their agenda. Event organizers can facilitate an active feedback loop with attendees via live polls, Q&A, flexible forms, and session registration. Networking and social feed: Allow attendees to interact with peers and event organizers with attendee profiles, a social feed, private messaging, integrations with social media, and photos.

Allow attendees to interact with peers and event organizers with attendee profiles, a social feed, private messaging, integrations with social media, and photos. Info-sharing and wayfinding: Provide attendees with personalized schedules, interactive floor plans and maps, speaker bios and links, documents and presentations, and self-guided tours.

Provide attendees with personalized schedules, interactive floor plans and maps, speaker bios and links, documents and presentations, and self-guided tours. Revenue generation: In-app sponsorship opportunities, like display ads, social posts, and content, deliver additional revenue for event organizers and ROI for sponsors.

In-app sponsorship opportunities, like display ads, social posts, and content, deliver additional revenue for event organizers and ROI for sponsors. Analytics, reporting, and feedback surveys: Powerful data, including usage metrics, attendee activity tracking, session feedback, and engagement metrics, are available to help measure event success.

"Event professionals are no strangers to time-consuming, tedious tasks — like updating spreadsheets and managing attendee communications — and these are a few reasons why we started Guidebook," said Stewart Price, President of Sales and Marketing at Guidebook. "Splash was founded under the same tenets, which makes them a great partner for us. The Splash and Guidebook integration will help event organizers streamline their operations, while supporting more audience engagement."

Splash is hosting a virtual product launch event featuring the Guidebook integration at 12 pm ET on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Register here to attend this event.

About Splash

Splash, a global event marketing technology company, empowers everyone within an organization to host on-brand, measurable, repeatable, and compliant event marketing programs (live, hybrid, and virtual) and digital experiences at scale. Splash helps companies execute more impactful events through brand-compliant templates, real-time integrations, and deep insights into attendee engagement and event ROI. Using Splash, event professionals and teams can simplify their processes, amplify their brand, measure their results more effectively, and grow their event programs through a single, powerful platform. Visit www.splashthat.com to learn more.

