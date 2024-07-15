SPLASH OPENS 41st NEW YORK LOCATION

MILFORD, Conn., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the opening of its 41st New York location, an express wash located in Clay. This marks Splash's third greenfield site opened this year and seventh in the last twelve months. Splash now has over 70 car washes open or under development in NY, CT, VT and MA and is ranked as the 19th largest car wash operator in the United States.

The Clay location boasts an impressive 140-foot tunnel outfitted with the latest technology and equipment, including "Optimus Prep", Splash's high-pressure wash system. Splash installed 24 free-of-charge vacuum stations, as well as a mat cleaning room, to increase customer convenience and enhance the car wash experience.

The construction was overseen by Dave Clements and Jeff Arnold, Splash's development partners in Upstate New York. Clements and Arnold have also been responsible for the development of Splash's Geneva, Leray, and Oswego express washes and have overseen major renovations in Spencerport, Brockport, and Greece.

Currently under construction are express washes in Rutland, VT, and Henrietta, Hamburg, and Jefferson City, NY, all of which are expected to open later this year. "We're excited to expand our operations in the Syracuse market with the addition of our newest express wash in Clay", added Mark Curtis, co-founder and CEO of Splash. "This joins our sites in Liverpool and Cicero, and we should begin construction of a new site in Fayetteville soon, which will provide more convenience to our unlimited club members in the area".

Splash currently employs over 1,100 employees and has been named Top Workplace for the past ten years.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 80 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, eight locations provide oil change services, and two locations operate laundromats.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" for the past several years by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine and Auto Laundry News. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies. We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Current and former investments include M@C Discount, Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek

