SPLASH OPENS 61ST LOCATION IN DERBY, CT

MILFORD, Conn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the opening of the chain's 61st car wash, an express site located in Derby, Connecticut. This marks Splash's 38th express wash and features a 130-foot tunnel outfitted with 19 self-service vacuums. The project was overseen and completed by Glen Sheeley, Splash's Director of Development and Construction.

Splash continues construction on eight additional greenfield washes, two of which are expected to open by year end – one in Shelburne, Vermont and the other Randolph, Massachusetts. During 2023, Splash will have opened seven new express washes, with another three existing sites having been completely refurbished and rebuilt. The remaining six new developments are all located in New York with expected completion dates between late spring and mid-summer 2024. Another five sites are in various stages of entitlement or permitting and should be under construction in the next three months.

"We are excited to see the growth at Splash continue. As we develop more sites within the Northeast region, we know we're bringing more convenience and an unmatched customer experience to our subscription members, while simultaneously providing more opportunities for growth to our team members", stated Mark Curtis, CEO and co-founder of Splash. Splash currently employs over 1,200 employees and has been named Top Workplace for the past nine years.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 80 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, eight locations provide oil change services, and two locations operate laundromats.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" for the past several years by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine and Auto Laundry News. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies. We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Current and former investments include M@C Discount , Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek

