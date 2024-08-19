SPLASH OPENS THIRD VERMONT LOCATION

MILFORD, Conn., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the opening of its latest site, an express wash in Rutland, Vermont, its third in the state and eighth greenfield location opened in the past 12 months. This latest site, combined with the Shelburne, Vermont wash opened in May and Splash's Williston location solidify the chain's presence in the state.

Splash utilized ModernWash systems to construct the building, fully equipping the site with MacNeil and Sonny's equipment. The express wash also includes Splash's "Optimus Prep," a high-pressure cleaning system manufactured by Petit Auto Wash Equipment and comes outfitted with 11 interior and 16 outdoor vacuums along with a mat cleaning room available to customers at no cost with the price of a wash.

The project was overseen by Aaron Vincelette, Splash's development partner in the state, alongside Glen Sheeley, Splash's Director of Development. The chain currently has three additional washes construction in Henrietta, Hamburg, and Jefferson City, NY, all of which are expected to open later this year. Splash will also begin construction in the coming months on express washes in Nanuet, Newburgh, Fayetteville and Syracuse, NY.

"Aaron was instrumental in guiding through the difficult Act 250 approval process in Vermont. Along with ModernWash, he's constructed a fabulous looking site, equipped with the latest technologies providing an enhanced customer experience," stated Dan Petrelle, COO of Splash. "It's exciting to see the growth at Splash continue and we look forward to these new sites coming online."

Splash currently employs over 1,100 employees and has been named Top Workplace for the past ten years. The chain is currently ranked as the 19th largest carwash operator in the United States.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 80 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, eight locations provide oil change services, and two locations operate laundromats.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" for the past several years by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine and Auto Laundry News. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies. We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Current and former investments include M@C Discount, Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

CONTACT:

Mark Curtis

[email protected]

203-324-5400 ext. 7011

Patricia Donnelly

[email protected]

617-585-3800

SOURCE Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC