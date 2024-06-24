SPLASH REOPENS FORMER BUCKMANS GREECE LOCATION

MILFORD, Conn., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the re-opening of its express wash in Greece, New York, a site formerly known as Buckman's. Since Splash's acquisition, the wash has been completely renovated to include two new 130-foot tunnels outfitted with the latest in wash technology and equipment, including "Optimus Prep", Splash's high pressure wash system.

Splash also added 23 free-of-charge vacuum stations to increase customer convenience and enhance the wash experience. The site can now be accessed from three different access points, allowing customers to proceed through two sets of automated pay stations, significantly reducing wait time.

The renovation of the Greece location was overseen by Dave Clements and Jeff Arnold, Splash's development partners in Upstate New York. Clements and Arnold previously owned the Classy Chassy chain which was purchased by Splash in 2021. Clements and Arnold have also been responsible for the development of Splash's Geneva, Leray, and Oswego express washes and oversaw major renovations in Spencerport and Brockport. Currently under construction are Clay, Henrietta, Hamburg, and Jefferson City, all of which are expected to open later this year.

"Dave and Jeff have been instrumental in the expansion of our New York footprint, which now totals 36 washes with another four under construction", stated Mark Curtis, CEO and co-founder of Splash. "We are really proud to be able to renovate this great site originally run by the legendary Ray Justice. We're also excited to see the growth at Splash continue. As we develop more sites within the region, we know we're bringing more convenience and an unmatched customer experience to our subscription members, while simultaneously providing more opportunities for growth to our team members."

Splash currently employs over 1,100 employees and has been named Top Workplace for the past ten years. The chain is currently ranked as the 19th largest carwash operator in the United States.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 80 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, eight locations provide oil change services, and two locations operate laundromats.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" for the past several years by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine and Auto Laundry News. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies. We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Current and former investments include M@C Discount, Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek

