SPLASH TO HOLD TWO GRAND RE-OPENINGS MAY 5TH

MILFORD, Conn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash announced the grand re-opening of its express wash locations in Brockport and Spencerport, New York. As part of the re-openings, customers that donate to the Foodlink of Rochester Splash over the weekend of May 5th will receive free washes. Foodlink is a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing both the root causes and effects of food insecurity throughout the Greater Rochester area and Finger Lakes region.

Formerly Buckman Car Washes, the newly re-branded Splash sites underwent extensive internal and external renovations, including the addition of new state-of-the-art equipment in each wash tunnel. Additionally, Splash has added multiple self-service vacuums at each site which will be free of charge to customers.

The Brockport site is located at 6273 Brockport Spencerport Road, adjacent to the Walmart, and the Spencerport wash is located at 40 Nichols Street. Both will have special offers for customers who stop by May 5th through 7th. Customers can visit the Splash website - splashcarwashes.com for more details.

Splash currently operates 57 locations in New York, Connecticut, and Vermont. The Company is currently in the final stages of build out at four new locations, which are expected to open in the next month. Three are located in New York – Oswego, Leray, and Fairport, while one is located in Milford, Connecticut. In addition, Splash has four more sites under construction in Massachusetts, Vermont, and Connecticut.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 50 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" this year by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and financial services companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Palladin partnered with Splash in 2018. Other current and former investments include Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Hospitality, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

