SPLC Wants to Teach Everyone "Tolerance." How About Teaching Kids English in Their Hometown? Says FAIR

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, the Montgomery, Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has waged a vicious smear campaign against everyone who supports reasonable limits on immigration and enforcement of laws against illegal immigration. The effects of unchecked immigration have now struck home: One-quarter of students enrolled in Montgomery public schools are struggling to learn English, and the school system is struggling to come up with the resources to provide the instruction.

"Luckily, there is a solution for the Montgomery school system's problem, and it's right in their own back yard," noted Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). "The SPLC has stashed away an estimated half a billion dollars – a good chunk of which was raised through its relentless slander campaign against those who want to set limits on immigration. Instead of teaching everyone to be 'tolerant' of unchecked immigration, how about they use some of that cash to teach kids English, right there in their hometown?

"This is a great opportunity for the SPLC leadership – those that weren't sacked because of revelations that they were far too tolerant of institutional racism and sexual harassment – to put their money where their fundraising campaigns have been," continued Stein.

"Montgomery School Superintendent Ann Roy Moore called the cost burden of large-scale English language instruction an 'unfunded mandate.' The SPLC played a big role in mandating it, and they certainly have the resources to fund it. And, better still, they're practically next door," Stein concluded.

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 2 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

