Splenda® Announces Final Seven Recipients of "25 Families for 25 Years" Giveaway in Honor of Diabetes Awareness Month

Leading Sugar-Free Wellness Brand Celebrates Milestone Anniversary By Supporting Families Affected by Diabetes

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splenda® is thrilled to announce the final seven families selected to receive $2,500 each for its "25 Families for 25 Years" campaign, punctuating their 25 years of helping millions to reduce sugar with a heartfelt donation. For over two decades, Splenda has continued to innovate a wide variety of products to make it easier and easier for people to reduce their sugar intake and live happier and healthier lives while loving the taste of their drinks and foods. To express their gratitude for the decades of support, Splenda is providing monetary donations in honor of its silver jubilee that will assist with medical expenses related to diabetes, alleviating some of the everyday pressures, and supporting recipients' health.

The final 7 honorees of the Splenda "25 Families" giveaway includes:

Cody Ayotte ( Palm Springs, CA ) – Following the passing of his brother due to complications resulting from diabetes, Cody and his mom take their prediabetes diagnoses seriously and work to educate his children about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular bloodwork and doctor's visits.

– Following the passing of his brother due to complications resulting from diabetes, Cody and his mom take their prediabetes diagnoses seriously and work to educate his children about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular bloodwork and doctor's visits. Rohan Dhamane ( Baltimore, MD ) - Nominating his father, who has managed diabetes for over 25 years and relies on Splenda as part of his daily routine, he plans to invest in health and fitness to have more energy to spend time with family.

- Nominating his father, who has managed diabetes for over 25 years and relies on Splenda as part of his daily routine, he plans to invest in health and fitness to have more energy to spend time with family. Denean Faulkner ( Philadelphia, PA ) - An avid user of Splenda, Denean manages her Type 2 diabetes by baking with Splenda, and greatly appreciates the relief that the donation will provide on financial strains as she is disabled and unable to work.

- An avid user of Splenda, Denean manages her Type 2 diabetes by baking with Splenda, and greatly appreciates the relief that the donation will provide on financial strains as she is disabled and unable to work. Shabria Green ( Houston, TX ) - Receiving a surprising Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, Shabria is adjusting to her new normal, which includes reading food and nutrition labels, finding low-calorie versions of her favorite sweet treats, routine doctor's appointments and monthly tests.

- Receiving a surprising Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, Shabria is adjusting to her new normal, which includes reading food and nutrition labels, finding low-calorie versions of her favorite sweet treats, routine doctor's appointments and monthly tests. Patricia Stacho ( Melvindale, MI ) – Nominated by her granddaughter, Patricia suffered the loss of her leg due to complications following her Type 2 diabetes diagnosis and will use the donation to receive a custom prosthetic.

– Nominated by her granddaughter, Patricia suffered the loss of her leg due to complications following her Type 2 diabetes diagnosis and will use the donation to receive a custom prosthetic. Dana da Silva ( Fort Lauderdale, FL ) – Since losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting her two children managing Type 1 diabetes, the donation will alleviate financial strains experienced by the family.

– Since losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting her two children managing Type 1 diabetes, the donation will alleviate financial strains experienced by the family. Kevin Suddoth ( Midlothian, IL ) – Kevin nominated his father, gifting him the donation to help him live a more normal life after diabetes complications caused 80% vision loss in one eye, by purchasing services to ease daily life.

"As we close this milestone giveaway, we're proud to highlight the resilience and strength of families living with diabetes," said Beth Ruge, Senior Director of Healthcare Marketing with Heartland Food Products Group. "It's important to raise awareness, provide support to the over 38 million Americans living with diabetes and over 97 million with prediabetes, and to celebrate the hard work families have put into managing their health. Through this initiative, we hope to ease the financial burden many families face while also celebrating their commitment to living happier, healthier lifestyles."

November marks National Diabetes Awareness Month, dedicated to increasing awareness about diabetes and prediabetes, which affects 40% of the U.S. population. Alarmingly, only 26% of those affected are aware of their condition. Despite diabetes, every person can live their best life, and Splenda offers a variety of products, including Splenda Sweeteners and Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes, that support consumers with diabetes to enjoy their favorite foods and beverages while reducing sugar intake. Research shows that reducing added sugars can help with blood sugar management. Splenda tastes great, does not cause blood sugar spikes, and can help reduce calories and carbohydrates when used in place of added sugars, which is one of the many reasons why Splenda is a trusted partner in millions of homes worldwide.

About the Splenda® Brand

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks. Heartland is on a mission to help people live happier, healthier and longer lives by making it easier to reduce sugar through its delicious, low-calorie sweeteners. The Splenda® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener ("LCS") brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1991. Today, the Splenda Brand is the clear #1 LCS brand in the USA. Splenda is the name for great tasting, low calorie foods and beverages. Its line features a range of products including Splenda Zero-Calorie Sweeteners, Splenda Coffee Creamers, Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes, Splenda Sweet Teas and more. To learn more, visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com and Splenda at www.splenda.com.

