Splenda® Brand Addresses Recent Study on Sucralose-6-acetate (S6A)

News provided by

Heartland Food Products Group

08 Jun, 2023, 15:39 ET

CARMEL, Ind., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Splenda Brand is aware of the recent study conducted on Sucralose-6-acetate (S6A). Recent news reports covering this study have alleged or implied that the study indicates Splenda® Brand Sweeteners caused poor health effects. That is false. The truth is Splenda is a safe and effective alternative to sugar and is recommended every day by Healthcare Professionals to aid in weight loss and diabetes management. As for this study, no conclusions can or should be drawn about Splenda® Brand Sweeteners from this study for the simple reason that it did not analyze any Splenda® Brand  products or ingredients.

Continue Reading

Splenda branded products and the ingredient sources we use to manufacture our products were not included or tested in this research.

The headlines and media coverage falsely reported that Splenda and its sweetening ingredient sources were a part of this study. They were not. The study did not test Splenda Brand Products nor its ingredients. We are sorry, that you, the consumers we work to serve every day, experienced anxiety, confusion, or uncertainty based on the false reporting surrounding this study.   

The focus of this study, sucralose-6-acetate (S6A), is not the same as sucralose; the ingredient used in Splenda.

The study focuses on the chemical compound S6A, which is not used in Splenda Brand products. It is also distinctly different from the chemical compound sucralose, which is used in Splenda Brand products.  Sucralose is a popular, zero-calorie sweetener that has been used by millions of people for over 25 years to sweeten foods and beverages.  It is also globally approved by food safety organizations including the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).  

S6A is not present in Splenda brand products.

The sucralose used in Splenda Brand sweeteners is rigorously and routinely tested for impurities in our products. We can confirm that S6A is not present in Splenda Brand sucralose down to the lowest detection limit possible, which is .001% sensitivity level. The sucralose in Splenda Brand sweetener is made 100% in the USA.

In Conclusion

To summarize, the study never tested Splenda products and focused on a chemical compound that is not present in our products.  

We at Splenda will continue our commitment to helping people live happier, healthier, and longer lives by making it easier to reduce sugar.  More than 60% of American adults exceed the recommended daily limit for added sugar intake and this excess sugar consumption has led to half of American adults suffering with life-altering and life-shortening chronic diseases like pre-diabetes, diabetes, and obesity. 

We come to work every day with a sense of urgency knowing the important role our products can play to combat the global trends of obesity, diabetes and excess sugar consumption. We continue to be proud to offer practical, affordable, widely available and safe Splenda products so that people can reduce sugar without compromising on taste.

About the Splenda® Brand

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks. Heartland is on a mission to help people live happier, healthier and longer lives by making it easier to reduce sugar through its delicious, low-calorie sweeteners. The Splenda® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener ("LCS") brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1991. Today, the Splenda Brand is the clear #1 LCS brand in the USA. Splenda is the name for great tasting, low calorie foods and beverages. Its line features a range of products including low-calorie sweetener products, natural sweeteners such as Splenda Stevia Sweeteners and Splenda Monk Fruit Sweeteners, Splenda Coffee Creamers, Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes, Splenda Sweet Teas and more. To learn more, visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com and Splenda at www.splenda.com. 

SOURCE Heartland Food Products Group

Also from this source

Splenda® CEO Responds to the World Health Organization (WHO) Guidance on Non-Sugar Sweeteners: Low- and No-Calorie Sweeteners Continue to be Proven Safe and Effective for Reducing Sugar, Weight Loss and Managing Non-Communicable Diseases like Diabetes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.