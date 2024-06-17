Splenda Honors First Recipients of "25 Families for 25 Years" Campaign with $2,500

Recipients include:

Christina Dominguez ( Los Angeles, CA ) - A mother to five, including four-year-old Vincenzo who was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, Christina does what it takes to ensure her son has everything he needs to live a healthy and normal life as possible. From working the night shift to drafting a cookbook to help others struggling with diabetes and sugar consumption, Christina and Vincenzo still find time to enjoy hikes and nature together to keep active.

A mother to five, including four-year-old Vincenzo who was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, Christina does what it takes to ensure her son has everything he needs to live a healthy and normal life as possible. From working the night shift to drafting a cookbook to help others struggling with diabetes and sugar consumption, Christina and Vincenzo still find time to enjoy hikes and nature together to keep active. Cindy Gladden ( Denver, CO ) - A pre-diabetic and wife to a husband whose activity has been reduced due to diabetes-caused neuropathy, Cindy and her husband enjoy adding Splenda to iced tea and experimenting with different recipes. When mobility allows, Cindy and her husband enjoy walking around the neighborhood, fishing and gardening.

A pre-diabetic and wife to a husband whose activity has been reduced due to diabetes-caused neuropathy, Cindy and her husband enjoy adding Splenda to iced tea and experimenting with different recipes. When mobility allows, Cindy and her husband enjoy walking around the neighborhood, fishing and gardening. Eeron Mobley ( Indianapolis, IN ) - Diagnosed with gestational diabetes, Eeron is a mom of 10 and pregnant with her 11th. Upon the birth of her 10th child, she was officially diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Eeron homeschools her children while her husband works two jobs. She is affectionately known as 'the Splenda Queen' due to her love of sweet tea and feels grateful that Splenda has aided in the maintenance of her glucose levels.

Diagnosed with gestational diabetes, Eeron is a mom of 10 and pregnant with her 11th. Upon the birth of her 10th child, she was officially diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Eeron homeschools her children while her husband works two jobs. She is affectionately known as 'the Splenda Queen' due to her love of sweet tea and feels grateful that Splenda has aided in the maintenance of her glucose levels. Kalen Da Sylveira ( Los Angeles, CA ) - A self-proclaimed foodie who has often used Splenda to recreate her favorite dishes, Kalen nominated her mother, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes late in life and is adapting to her new normal. As a veteran teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District, her students have stepped up to help, ensuring she takes her medication and snacks as needed, easing the transition.

A self-proclaimed foodie who has often used Splenda to recreate her favorite dishes, Kalen nominated her mother, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes late in life and is adapting to her new normal. As a veteran teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District, her students have stepped up to help, ensuring she takes her medication and snacks as needed, easing the transition. Stefanie Cardino ( Denver, CO ) - For almost two decades Stefanie has battled diabetes, grappling with its lifestyle changes, dietary restrictions and crippling side effects. In 2014, a transformative doctor guided her to effectively manage insulin and glucose levels - and she now cherishes outdoor moments with her son.

"When we first had the idea of aiding families affected by diabetes, we sensed a need, but the flood of response and stories has been remarkable," said Eddie Pellegrino, President at Heartland Food Products Group, makes of Splenda Brand Sweeteners. "It is a privilege to support these deserving families and we hope to alleviate some of the daily challenges associated with diabetes, such as medical expenses, dietary needs, and the rising cost of groceries."

More recipients will be announced this summer. Splenda is grateful to all who have submitted entries thus far and is humbled to be part of each consumer's journey in reducing sugar intake over the last 20 years.

For more information on the campaign and to nominate yourself or another individual please visit, www.Splenda.com/25.

About the Splenda® Brand

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks. Heartland is on a mission to help people live happier, healthier and longer lives by making it easier to reduce sugar through its delicious, low-calorie sweeteners. The Splenda® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener ("LCS") brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1991. Today, the Splenda Brand is the clear #1 LCS brand in the USA. Splenda is the name for great tasting, low calorie foods and beverages. Its line features a range of products including low-calorie sweetener products, such as Splenda Stevia Sweeteners and Splenda Monk Fruit Sweeteners, Splenda Coffee Creamers, Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes, Splenda Sweet Teas and more. To learn more, visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com and Splenda at www.splenda.com.

SOURCE Heartland Food Products Group