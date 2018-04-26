SPLENDA® Naturals Teams Up with We Dare to Bare to Inspire Women to be "Super Natural"

We Dare to Bare events benefit the Movemeant Foundation, a leading non-profit organization that empowers women and girls by providing body-positive, self-confidence building tools. At each We Dare to Bare event, women of every body type are given the opportunity to uncover their best selves by participating in energizing 5K runs or challenging, yet thoughtful group fitness classes from some of the country's leading boutique fitness studios.

At this year's events, the SPLENDA® Naturals exhibition will serve as a space for attendees to get their fill of positive vibes with a "Super Natural" Intention Wall, where participants can leave an inspiring message on why they're daring to bare, and a DIY yogurt bar for pre-and post-workout fuel. The first 2018 Fitness Festival takes place on May 12 in San Francisco.

"We're excited to team up with We Dare to Bare and honored to help support the Movemeant Foundation," said Michelle Harrington MS, RD, LDN, Manager of Nutrition and Professional Affairs at the Heartland Food Products Group. "Low calorie sweeteners are one tool that can help empower people to eat healthier, while still enjoying their food choices. Through this partnership, we hope to celebrate body positivity and to show that small, simple changes can lead to a healthier lifestyle."

The SPLENDA® Brand is always looking for ways to help consumers achieve a healthy, balanced lifestyle without sacrificing taste. With SPLENDA® Naturals Stevia Sweetener, people can enjoy the sweet things in life, without the insecurities that sometimes come with them. One-hundred percent natural, SPLENDA® Naturals is a great-tasting, no-calorie natural sweetener with no GMO ingredients, no added flavors and no bitter aftertaste.

"With We Dare to Bare, we want to shift the dialogue around fitness from a focus on what you want to lose to what you want to gain – confidence, strength, and a positive sense of self," said Jenny Gaither, Founder of Movemeant Foundation. "We are thrilled to have SPLENDA® Naturals as a partner to help arm women with the tools to become their best selves."

For more information on the 2018 Dare to Bare events, please visit WeDareToBare.com.

About Heartland Food Products Group

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks. Visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com. The SPLENDA® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low calorie sweetener ("LCS") brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1992. Today, the SPLENDA® Brand is the #1 LCS brand in the $72 billion global sweetener market with market shares that are more than twice those of its nearest competitor. Since the acquisition of the SPLENDA® Brand in 2015, Heartland Food Products Group has launched SPLENDA ZERO® Liquid Sweetener and a line of SPLENDA® Naturals Stevia Sweeteners, two of the greatest innovations in the brand's history.

About Movemeant Foundation

Movemeant Foundation is the leading non-profit organization that empowers women and girls by providing body-positive, self-confidence building tools, education, resources and experiences where fitness and physical movement is the gateway to her feeling successful across all life disciplines. In recent years, body image issues have been increasingly pervasive among middle and high school students nationwide. Compounded by physical inactivity, eating disorders, and obesity problems, Movemeant Foundation addresses these critical issues with their own body-positive, movement-based curriculum in underserved Middle Schools, landmark fitness events in major U.S. markets, #sheplayswewin Movemeant Athletic Scholarship program for low-income girls, and digital resources.

