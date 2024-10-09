Splenda® Selects 6 New Families to Award $2,500 in Honor of 25th Birthday

Splenda "25 Families for 25 Years" Donation Reinforces Brand's Commitment to the Diabetes Community

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 25 years of supporting health and reducing sugar, Splenda proudly announces an extension of the "25 Families for 25 Years" campaign, awarding six new families $2,500 to support their health journey with diabetes. For over two decades, Splenda has continued to innovate a wide variety of products to make it easier and easier for people to reduce their sugar intake and live happier and healthier lives without sacrificing taste. To express their gratitude for the decades of support, Splenda is providing monetary donations in honor of its silver jubilee that will assist with medical expenses related to diabetes, alleviating everyday pressures and supporting recipients through life's sweetest moments.

The 6 new honorees of the Splenda "25 Families" giveaway includes:

Natalie Baggett ( Nashville, TN ) - Recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes alongside her husband, Natalie is adapting to their new normal, which includes managing double the medication needed for managing diabetes.

- Recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes alongside her husband, Natalie is adapting to their new normal, which includes managing double the medication needed for managing diabetes. Tiana Carabajal ( Albuquerque, NM ) - Tiana and her husband were each diagnosed with diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic, all while becoming guardians to their two nieces and nephew.

- Tiana and her husband were each diagnosed with diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic, all while becoming guardians to their two nieces and nephew. Paul Metcalf ( Louisville, KY ) – A proud University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan, Paul navigates the complexities of Type 2 diabetes while caring for his daughters and stepdaughters, who also face serious health challenges.

– A proud Wildcats basketball fan, Paul navigates the complexities of Type 2 diabetes while caring for his daughters and stepdaughters, who also face serious health challenges. Rachelle Nash ( Boston, MA ) - Rachelle's diabetes has created chronic pain that she must manage while stretching every dollar. Rachelle has found ways to reduce her sugar intake while still enjoying what she eats by using Splenda.

- Rachelle's diabetes has created chronic pain that she must manage while stretching every dollar. Rachelle has found ways to reduce her sugar intake while still enjoying what she eats by using Splenda. Michelle Alford ( Boston, MA ) - Nominating her husband, who manages Type 2 diabetes alongside ulcerative colitis and congestive heart failure, Michelle shares that he faces daily challenges due to difficulty walking and requires wound care multiple times a week.

- Nominating her husband, who manages Type 2 diabetes alongside ulcerative colitis and congestive heart failure, Michelle shares that he faces daily challenges due to difficulty walking and requires wound care multiple times a week. Amy Sinnott ( Boston, MA ) - After caring for her mother through health complications from Type 2 diabetes, Amy refuses to let her own diagnosis define her and strives to improve her health for her family.

"These stories offer just a glimpse into the everyday challenges faced by millions living with diabetes," said Eddie Pellegrino, President of Heartland Food Products Group. "It's an honor to be a health resource and to make life a little easier for those managing diabetes. For over two decades, Splenda has helped people live happier, healthier lives by simplifying sugar reduction, and is committed to continuing to support and innovate to help enable positive health outcomes."

Splenda will announce its final recipients in November, in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month. The brand extends its gratitude to all who have taken the time to submit a nomination and intends to continue its mission to support and empower individuals in their health journeys. For more information on Splenda, visit www.splenda.com or follow the brand on Instagram.

About the Splenda® Brand

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low- and no-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks. Heartland is on a mission to help people live happier, healthier and longer lives by making it easier to reduce sugar. The Splenda® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener ("LCS") brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1991. Today, the Splenda Brand is the clear #1 LCS brand in the USA. Splenda is the name for great tasting, low calorie foods and beverages. Its line features a range of products including low-calorie sweetener products, such as Splenda Stevia Sweeteners and Splenda Monk Fruit Sweeteners, Splenda Coffee Creamers, Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes, Splenda Sweet Teas and more. To learn more, visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com and Splenda at www.splenda.com.

