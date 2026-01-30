SPLICE Software Advances Enterprise AI‑Driven Customer Engagement in 2025 with Unified AI Voice, Strategic Partnerships, and Industry Recognition

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software, an award‑winning provider of AI‑powered customer engagement and omnichannel communications solutions, marked a landmark year of growth in 2025, driven by enterprise‑grade artificial intelligence, expanded strategic partnerships, and industry recognition. Throughout the year, SPLICE helped organizations across insurance, financial services, retail, and healthcare modernize customer communications with responsible, compliant, and measurable AI designed for real‑world enterprise environments.

Through its patented Dialog Suite™ and Data‑Driven Dialog® workflows, SPLICE enables enterprises to orchestrate compliant, personalized engagement across voice, text messaging (SMS), chat, email, and surveys—embedding NPS, CSAT, CES, and eNPS directly into interactions to generate actionable insight and drive continuous optimization of customer, employee, and business outcomes.

In 2025, SPLICE expanded its AI capabilities to support more context‑aware, outcome‑driven engagement, including predictive outreach, brand‑trained conversational agents, analytics‑driven optimization, and governed human‑in‑the‑loop controls—augmented by integrated feedback loops using NPS, CSAT, CES, and eNPS to measure experience, sentiment, and performance at enterprise scale. These capabilities are purpose‑built for regulated industries, combining automation with governance to ensure accuracy, transparency, and trust.

A major milestone came in September 2025 with the expansion of Talk+ to include full AI Voice, unifying voice, text, and chat into a single, brand‑trained conversational agent. Powered by shared knowledge, policies, and conversation history, Talk+ enables seamless, context‑preserving interactions as customers move between channels. Key capabilities include policy and knowledge grounding, real‑time intent recognition, human escalation with full context transfer, and compliance by design across every interaction.

Collaboration was another defining theme in 2025 as SPLICE expanded and deepened its enterprise partner ecosystem, enabling tighter integration between communications and core business systems. Notable partners include Duck Creek, EZLynx, Sapiens, Insuresoft, Socotra, Salesforce, Majesco, ManageMy, Eloqua, and Solvrays—helping organizations embed omnichannel engagement directly into insurance, financial services, and enterprise workflows.

In April 2025, SPLICE also announced a strategic partnership with LendPro, integrating LendPro's multi‑lender application "waterfall" with SPLICE's Data‑Driven Dialogs. The collaboration enables retailers to automate timely, personalized, and compliant follow‑up across channels—supporting improved customer experience throughout the financing journey.

SPLICE's innovation and customer impact were recognized with several major industry honors in 2025, including the InsurTech Global Tech Award, a TMC Product of the Year Award, and the Best Automated Communication Workflow Company Award. These recognitions reflect SPLICE's commitment to delivering measurable business value through intelligent, enterprise‑ready communications.

"Our mission is to help organizations deliver the communications people want and need—based on permissions—when and how they prefer," said Tara Kelly, President & CEO of SPLICE Software.

In 2025, SPLICE further advanced measurable, closed‑loop orchestration—integrating NPS, CSAT, CES, and eNPS directly into AI‑driven engagement to help enterprises operationalize experience, sentiment, and performance at scale across the customer and employee journey.

Founded in 2006, SPLICE Software helps organizations unlock smarter customer communication through automated, data‑driven omnichannel engagement with voice, text, chat, email, and surveys—supported by opt‑in and opt‑out management, AI‑driven insights, embedded experience measurement, and enterprise‑grade workflows—SPLICE empowers organizations to deliver consistent, compliant experiences that reinforce loyalty and drive measurable results.

