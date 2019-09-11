SPLICE Software awarded 2019 TINYaward for Employee Engagement in Computer & Technology Software

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software, which specializes in using big- and small-data and voice technologies to decrease customer attrition and increase engagement, announced today that it is the winner of the TINYaward for Employee Engagement in the Computer & Technology Software category. TINYawards are given to organizations that have garnered exceptional employee engagement scores on the TINYpulse platform.

"We put a lot of emphasis on culture, particularly the importance of transparency and engagement — it's what allows us to be an agile, fast-paced team," said Ilse Thibodeau, People & Culture Coordinator at SPLICE Software. "We have been using TINYpulse for three years, and it is our weapon of choice to ensure our culture remains vibrant and healthy."

TINYawards are won based purely on statistics, which results in less than 1% of eligible organizations being selected as winners each year. SPLICE Software uses the TINYpulse platform to gauge employee satisfaction with weekly polls, provide an outlet for anonymous suggestions and feedback and to enable peer-to-peer appreciation.

"Receiving this TINYaward is a clear indication that leaders at SPLICE have made it a priority to put employees first, and have created an environment where employees are not just successful, but celebrated for their success," said Andrew Sumitani, Senior Director of Marketing at TINYpulse.

About SPLICE Software

In 2006, after a bad customer experience with a bank, President & CEO Tara Kelly decided, "It can be better." Since then, SPLICE has worked with retailers, insurance companies, financial institutions, healthcare providers and even non-profits to improve their customer communication experience to create loyal, raving fans.

SPLICE exists to support businesses in the creation of the best communication programs and strategies, to ensure that their customers are engaged, happy and committed — in other words, stuck to their brand like glue.

For more information, visit SPLICESoftware.com, connect via LinkedIn or follow SPLICE on Twitter.

About TINYpulse

TINYpulse makes truly unique software tools for businesses that treasure their most valued resource — their people. Over 1,000 companies use TINYpulse to engage and develop high-performing teams, including Michelin, Stitch Fix, HubSpot, Deloitte, Capital One and Brooks Shoes & Apparel.

Fast Company said, "This revolutionary tool can help keep employees happy, engaged and on your side." TINYpulse has also been featured in The Atlantic, The BBC, CBS Morning News, Entrepreneur, WSJ and over 100 top media publications.

In summer of 2017, TINYpulse was named one of Puget Sound Business Journals' Best Places to Work.

TINYpulse is also committed to giving back by donating 1% of their time to their local community, 1% of their product to non-profits and 1% of their profits to non-profit organizations.

For more information, visit TINYpulse.com, connect via LinkedIn or follow TINYpulse on Twitter.

