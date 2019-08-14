SPLICE Software Named "Best Overall Conversational Marketing Company" in 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software, which specializes in using big and small data and voice technologies to drive customer engagement, today announced that it is the winner of the "Best Overall Conversational Marketing Company" award by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

SPLICE Software helps leading brands decrease attrition and increase customer satisfaction by creating conversations at the right time and in the preferred channels, while saving time and money.

"The SPLICE solutions enable companies to seamlessly carry on conversations with their customers across phone, SMS, MMS, chatbots, social messaging, voice-first devices, and email — all through a single platform," said Tara Kelly, President & CEO, SPLICE. "We love helping our clients glean insights with real-time data, which allows them to test, analyze, and iterate, but most importantly allows them to get back to real, genuine conversations with their valued customers."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"By removing financial and technical barriers to entry, SPLICE Software has profoundly influenced the conversational marketing sector, giving clients options as voice-first capabilities become a critical component of an omnichannel strategy," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Just as importantly, SPLICE helps clients find their unique voice, facilitating a more consistent, personalized and on-brand experience for customers."

SPLICE gives brands the tools to create communications with a human touch, combining art and science to help companies connect with customers in new ways. We're pleased to recognize SPLICE as a marquee 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award winner."

About SPLICE Software

SPLICE Software blends art & science to create stronger connections and improve the customer experience for financial services, insurance and healthcare providers, and retailers. Our Data-Driven Dialogs® enable you to send automated messages triggered by your systems and/or CRM to customers via their channels of choice, including phone, SMS/MMS messaging, and email. Our Customer-Driven Dialogs™ enable you to respond to requests for information initiated by your clients in real time, through text message, web chat, social apps like Facebook Messenger & WhatsApp, and/or home assistant devices like Amazon Echo & Google Home. SPLICE allows you to capture & manage customers' permissions and preferences–enabling you to personalize, test and measure like never before. For more information, visit SPLICESoftware.com, connect via LinkedIn or follow SPLICE on Twitter.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

