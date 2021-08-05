SPLICE Software Releases Rebranded Survey Platform

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software , (SPLICE), a customer engagement company specializing in automated communication workflows and digital communications today announced the launch and rebranding of their longstanding survey program.

The rebrand is in response to the dramatic increase in the demand for survey data, especially Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and Customer Satisfaction Scores (CSAT). Customer expectations have been driven forward at record speeds in the last year, and companies need powerful, intuitive tools to measure their success in meeting those expectations.

Thrive™ focuses not only on creating and sending surveys and collecting feedback, but also on using that feedback to help companies and brands learn, grow, and thrive. SPLICE emphasizes the usage of the Thrive™ application with the SPLICE Client Success Team to improve both customer and employee experience. The application offers call, text, and email deployment, integrates advanced machine learning and analytics, as well as customized reporting options with improvement recommendations.

"Companies are looking not just for a platform, but for a partner that will guide them on their customer engagement journey," said Tara Kelly, President and CEO of SPLICE Software®. "With Thrive™ and the Client Success team here at SPLICE, we are proud to offer exactly that at a fraction of the traditional cost for similar tools."

Integrated gamification and valuable NPS training are also available within the newly redesigned platform, including best practices for closing the loop, a central element of creating a more dynamic customer experience. Thrive™ can also provide customer journey recommendations to drive increased response rates, illustrating more nuanced insights and ultimately supporting the strongest engagement possible.

"We chose SPLICE, in part, for the ability to send surveys via both email and natural-sounding personalized automated calls," said Lisa Osachoff, Chief People & Culture Officer at Western Financial Group. "Unlike our previous vendor, SPLICE was able to customize the functionality of the survey program so our leadership team across the country can get relevant real-time reporting in a format that is easy to interpret. We were provided with expert advice on how the questions could be worded to help increase customer engagement. The surveys are branded as coming directly from us instead of from a third party, leading to an enhanced customer experience and response rate."

SPLICE Software has also seen exciting interest from companies in insurance, financial services and retail industries in the redesigned legacy platform, proving that the desire for data-driven customer engagement improvements transcends any one industry or practice.

Thrive™ is available now, and to learn more about the upgraded Dialog Suite™ and request a demo, visit https://www.splicesoftware.com/services/surveys/.

