SPLICE Software welcomes Lighthouse Property Insurance Corporation as new client

CHICAGO and AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software, which specializes in using big- and small- data and voice technologies to drive customer engagement, and Lighthouse Property Insurance Corporation, a leading provider of property and casualty insurance, announced today that they have entered into a partnership to deliver proactive, personalized communications to Lighthouse policyholders. SPLICE will be providing Lighthouse with Data-Driven Dialogs® for phone, SMS messaging and email to be delivered to its policyholders.

"Integrating with SPLICE's Dialog Suite™ will enable Lighthouse to streamline how they connect with their policyholders and drive business results," said SPLICE CEO Tara Kelly. "With a seamless and secure data exchange available through Insuresoft's Diamond platform, it's now easier than ever for Lighthouse to keep their policyholders informed via consent-based, intelligent messaging."

While the initial SPLICE program is focused on streamlining the claims process, these intelligent alerts can be customized to a variety of use cases along the policyholder journey.

"Part of our corporate identity is based on the power of human interaction," said Patrick White, President and CEO at Lighthouse Property Insurance Corporation. "Based upon feedback from our policyholders and Independent Agents, though, we realized we needed to provide policyholders with more timely updates regarding the status of their claims. The partnership with SPLICE is an exciting opportunity to introduce a tech solution to enhance our current communication processes and actually improve our engagement with policyholders."

About SPLICE Software

SPLICE Software blends art and science to create stronger connections and improve the customer experience for financial services, insurance, healthcare and retail companies. Our Data-Driven Dialogs® enable brands to send automated messages triggered by their systems to customers via their channels of choice, including phone, SMS/MMS messaging, and email. Our Customer-Driven Dialogs™ enable them to respond to requests for information initiated by clients in real time, through text message, web chat, social apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp and/or home assistant devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home. SPLICE allows brands to capture and manage customers' permissions and preferences–enabling them to personalize, test and measure like never before. For more information, visit SPLICESoftware.com, connect via LinkedIn or follow SPLICE on Twitter.

About Lighthouse Property Insurance Corporation

Established in 2008, Lighthouse Property Insurance Corporation is an admitted property and casualty insurance company. Lighthouse products include homeowners, condo, renters, dwelling fire, flood and commercial property insurance policies that are sold and distributed through an exclusive network of licensed, professional independent agents. Lighthouse is authorized to write in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Louisiana. For more information, visit https://www.lighthouse.insurance, or connect via Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

