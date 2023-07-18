Splunk Welcomes BlueVoyant Principal Consultant into Exclusive SplunkTrust Program

Keara Spoor recognized for exceptional contributions to the Splunk community

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risks, today celebrates that the SplunkTrust program has inducted Bluevoyant Principal Consultant, Keara Spoor as a trustee in its Splunk community. This honor acknowledges Spoor for her dedication to the Splunk community, providing constant support through collaboration, resource sharing and more.

"We're honored to recognize Keara for all of her contributions to the Splunk community," said Anthony Giallombardo, Splunk Product Director. "She embodies the hallmarks of the program: helpful, technical, knowledgeable and available. The community is lucky to have her."

"I feel privileged to be inducted as a member in the SplunkTrust," said Spoor. "Thwarting today's most sophisticated cyber attacks is a team effort and I look forward to working closely with the Splunk community to ensure that our users are well equipped with the resources they need to achieve the very best defense."

Spoor's induction comes amid a wave of activity surrounding BlueVoyant's partnership with Splunk. Last year, Splunk recognized BlueVoyant as a key managed service provider (MSP) partner with the new Premier Manage designation. BlueVoyant also earned core competency badges for Cloud Migration and Cloud Migration: Co-Delivery . In addition, BlueVoyant expanded its Splunk go-to-market by including its offerings on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace and the company now has more than 200 active Splunk certifications.

For more information about BlueVoyant's relationship with Splunk, please visit https://www.bluevoyant.com/solutions/splunk-consulting .

About BlueVoyant



BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based cloud-native platform by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense platform illuminates, validates, and quickly remediates threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe.

