Spoke Custom Expands Headquarters to Accelerate Growth and Enhance Print-On-Demand Fulfillment Capabilities

NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spoke Custom , a leading provider of print-on-demand hard goods decoration and a subsidiary of Polyconcept North America (PCNA), today announced the relocation and expansion of its headquarters to a new, state-of-the-art facility at 4350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd in Norcross. This new 107,000-square-foot facility more than doubles the company's production capacity, positioning Spoke Custom to better meet the growing demands of its customers while enhancing operational efficiency.

The expansion comes on the heels of five consecutive months of double-digit growth and reflects Spoke Custom's commitment to leading innovation within the print-on-demand industry. The expanded Norcross facility is climate controlled to facilitate best in class printing operations. New equipment, material flow and automation enable significantly increased peak season capacities and decoration method growth. The larger facility will support additional product inventory, expanded decorating capacity, and increased demand from its Givee Select platform . PCNA launched Givee Select in January 2024 , providing distributors with an all-in-one simple solution for creating online storefronts featuring curated, personalized on-demand products fulfilled through Spoke Custom.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Spoke's national headquarters in Norcross, which marks a significant milestone in our growth journey," said Neil Ringel, CEO of PCNA. "The move into this state-of-the-art facility enables us to scale operations, enhance efficiency, and continue delivering the high-quality, personalized products that Spoke is known for."

In addition to enhancing production capabilities, the new headquarters will support Spoke Custom's long-term growth with expanded warehousing capacities to accommodate product inventory expansion. Currently, Spoke Custom offers over 120 distinct hard goods across 10+ exclusive retail brands, utilizing a range of printing technologies, including sublimation, laser and digital printing. This allows for highly customized and full-color decorated products, available with no minimum order quantities and order shipments within 72 hours or less.

This move also allows Spoke Custom to significantly scale its workforce to meet increasing demand. Currently, PCNA employs 28 full-time Spoke Custom team members in Georgia, alongside additional outsourced staff, and operates facilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Arizona.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to innovation and growth in the print-on-demand industry," said Doug Mitchell, Chief Growth Officer at PCNA. "We are devoted to empowering our customers to meet the increasing and diverse demands of the market."

PCNA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Polyconcept, the world's leading promotional products supplier. With headquarters near Pittsburgh, Pa., PCNA operates Trimark, Leed's, Bullet, JournalBooks, ETS Express and Spoke Custom, offering customers the industry's biggest and most diverse collection of products. To learn more, go to www.pcna.com.

Founded in 2013 following a management buyout of Case-Mate's custom products division, Spoke Custom was acquired by PCNA in 2022. The company offers comprehensive end-to-end print-on-demand solutions, serving enterprise marketplaces and aggregators with a diverse product catalog, state-of-the-art print-on-demand technology and fast fulfillment services. Spoke operates facilities in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. Visit www.spokecustom.com for more information.

