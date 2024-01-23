SponsorUnited Announces the Appointment of Arjun Nadkarni as Chief Technology Officer

Nadkarni's tenure in the tech sector is set to drive advancements and growth

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SponsorUnited, the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arjun Nadkarni as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Nadkarni, a seasoned technology leader with a profound impact in the tech sector, brings extensive experience from renowned companies like Tudor Investments Inc, Priceline.com and Teladoc Health.

SponsorUnited Chief Technology Officer, Arjun Nadkarni
SponsorUnited Chief Technology Officer, Arjun Nadkarni

In his role as CTO, Nadkarni will spearhead the development of new and innovative features in sponsorship technology. He will lead the charge in integrating data automation and AI to enhance SponsorUnited's platform, providing unparalleled insights and efficiency to clients.

Returning to SponsorUnited, where from 2017-18, Nadkarni co-founded the technology piece of the business and established the technology team from the ground up. He was instrumental in developing the SaaS-based web application for top-tier sports teams, now used across major sports teams nationwide. His return to SponsorUnited is a testament to his commitment and passion for the company's vision.

"I am thrilled to join SponsorUnited as CTO," Nadkarni says. "I consider the work we did to launch the original technology platform one of my proudest achievements, and I've been watching closely with pride and excitement how well SponsorUnited has grown and become the success story it is. I am looking forward to joining a great team, and helping the company achieve even greater heights of success."

Before SponsorUnited, Nadkarni led a team of engineers at Teladoc Health, increasing product velocity and quality. He spearheaded key initiatives that fundamentally transformed Teladoc's approach to scheduling for their network of mental health and general medical providers. Nadkarni's diverse experience also includes roles at eCommission Solutions, Tudor Investments Inc and Priceline.com, where he consistently demonstrated his ability to drive technology innovation and operational excellence.

"Arjun's broad technological expertise and leadership are a tremendous asset to our team as we continue to scale and evolve. His previous contributions laid a solid foundation for our technology, and his return reinforces our commitment to being at the forefront of technological innovation in the sponsorship industry."

Nadkarni's reappointment as CTO signals a continued commitment to excellence and innovation in the rapidly evolving sports and entertainment intelligence landscape.

About SponsorUnited

Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, delivering actionable data and insights to build stronger marketing partnerships. We provide unrivaled knowledge across the sponsorship and media landscape so our clients can make impactful decisions that drive business.

With over 340,000 brands, 1.6 million deals, and 11.4 million data points across sports, entertainment, media, and talent, our SaaS database enables brands, rights holders, and agencies to partner more effectively. By delivering real-time trends, on-demand research, and the most comprehensive data available, we connect the entire sponsorship ecosystem and are rewriting the partnership playbook.

SponsorUnited was ranked on the Inc. 5000—the most prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in America—in both 2022 and 2023. Visit https://sponsorunited.com/ to learn more and discover exclusive data and insights to make intelligent partnership decisions at speed and scale.

Media Contact:
Lisa Brown
lbrown@sponsorunited.com

SOURCE SponsorUnited

