SponsorUnited Unveils 3.0, a New Level of Data-Driven Partnership Intelligence

STAMFORD, Conn., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SponsorUnited , the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform—tracking over 360,000 brands, 1.8 million deals, and 16.9 million data points across sports, entertainment, media, and talent—has released SponsorUnited 3.0, a significant enhancement to its partnership intelligence platform. This update delivers enhanced performance, expanded reports, and new capabilities to redefine how brands and rights holders connect across the sponsorship landscape.

SponsorUnited 3.0 is a response to growing demands for more actionable data in the ever-evolving world of brand partnerships. This new iteration enhances the platform's usability by providing effective, intuitive, and comprehensive tools for brands to build stronger marketing partnerships, save time, and access comprehensive competitive analysis information.

SponsorUnited 3.0 platform enhancements include:

Customized Dashboard : To prioritize personalization so brands can effortlessly highlight, save, and access the partnership information they use most frequently, SponsorUnited created a new user interface and shortcuts to bring custom and valued insights directly to the brand's dashboard.

: To prioritize personalization so brands can effortlessly highlight, save, and access the partnership information they use most frequently, SponsorUnited created a new user interface and shortcuts to bring custom and valued insights directly to the brand's dashboard. Competitive Intelligence: Brands can easily access data-driven partnership insights, side-by-side comparisons of partnerships, and target market analysis, all to gain a competitive edge and discover insights for smarter negotiations and partnership decisions.

Brands can easily access data-driven partnership insights, side-by-side comparisons of partnerships, and target market analysis, all to gain a competitive edge and discover insights for smarter negotiations and partnership decisions. Real-Time Reporting : To ensure that information specific to the brand's business is intuitive and easily accessible, partnership reports across brands, rights holders, markets, and sponsorship assets can now be saved, organized, and retrieved directly from the platform.

: To ensure that information specific to the brand's business is intuitive and easily accessible, partnership reports across brands, rights holders, markets, and sponsorship assets can now be saved, organized, and retrieved directly from the platform. Advanced News and Trending Topics Search : Brands can tailor their exploration of SponsorUnited's vast library of research to their specific interests and business needs. This includes the latest news on brands and rights holders, along with detailed first-party research, reports, and platform insights. It also gives them the option to use keywords to uncover trending topics in partnerships.

: Brands can tailor their exploration of SponsorUnited's vast library of research to their specific interests and business needs. This includes the latest news on brands and rights holders, along with detailed first-party research, reports, and platform insights. It also gives them the option to use keywords to uncover trending topics in partnerships. In-Depth Contact Information: Brands can explore comprehensive contacts that offer professional insights and connect them to the right people with the right context, helping to make connections more meaningful and meetings more productive.

"The platform's enhancements and new features are designed to significantly boost productivity, performance, and personalization. Our diverse and extensive client base demands solutions that are precisely tailored to their unique roles and specific organizational goals and challenges," said Bob Lynch, Founder and CEO of SponsorUnited. "3.0 represents one of several major advances we're set to make this year to empower our users with transformative tools and data that drive the best outcomes possible."

Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, delivering actionable data and insights to build stronger marketing partnerships. We provide unrivaled knowledge across the sponsorship and media landscape so our clients can make impactful decisions that drive business.

With over 360,000 brands, 1.8 million deals, and 16.9 million data points across sports, entertainment, media, and talent, our SaaS database enables brands, rights holders, and agencies to partner more effectively. By delivering real-time trends, on-demand research, and the most comprehensive data available, we connect the entire sponsorship ecosystem and are rewriting the partnership playbook.

SponsorUnited was ranked on the Inc. 5000—the most prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in America—in both 2022 and 2023. Visit https://sponsorunited.com/ to learn more and discover exclusive data and insights to make intelligent partnership decisions at speed and scale.

