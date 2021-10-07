Spoofed Spam Calls Increase By 3% (Again), According To RoboKiller

STIR/SHAKEN has not yet been consistent in reducing spoofed calls since its June 30, 2021 release. Initial data were promising—the percentage of spoofed spam calls decreased by 5% in July—but didn't last. The percentage then increased by 4% in August and 3% in September.

What's Holding STIR/SHAKEN Back?

The most likely reason for STIR/SHAKEN's shaky start is that not all voice service providers are required to implement it (small carriers have until mid-2023 to do so). Without complete buy-in, loopholes will remain for scammers to exploit.

Another issue is that STIR/SHAKEN is not mandatory for carriers outside the United States. That said, the international deadline to implement a robocall mitigation program was September 28, 2021. RoboKiller will keep a close eye on whether that has any effect on spam totals.

Spam Again Increased As a Whole in September

Caller ID spoofing wasn't the only problem in September; spam as a whole increased, too. RoboKiller found that Americans received an estimated 6.5 billion spam calls and 7.9 billion spam texts in September. These totals mark month-over-month increases of 4% and 3%, respectively.

There Was a Spike in Political Texts in September

Interestingly, political text messages hit American phones the hardest in September, with 1.5 billion total estimated political texts received. RoboKiller received a large number of spam complaints regarding legitimate text messages from political parties and organizations, 8% from Republicans, and 3% from Democrats. Despite it being a non-presidential election year, RoboKiller identified an abundance of spam text messages surrounding political rallies, voter support, and fundraising efforts. RoboKiller's Mid-Year Political Message Report highlights how scammers took advantage during election season and continue to inundate Americans post-election.

SEPTEMBER 2021 KEY PHONE SCAM TRENDS

Top Five Most Spam-Called States Per Capita:

State Total Estimated Spam Calls Estimated Spam Calls Per Person Arkansas 84,393,078 34 Texas 790,150,944 33 South Carolina 134,510,053 32 Alabama 127,953,606 32 Oklahoma 102,285,474 32

Top Phone Scams Nationwide:

Robocall Scam Category Estimated Spam Calls % of Total Robocalls Robocall Examples Vehicle Warranty 1,053,950,272 16.91% Listen to Recording Social Security 210,665,400 3.38% Listen to Recording Religious 167,659,742 2.69% Listen to Recording

Top Five Most Spam-Texted States Per Capita:

State Total Estimated Spam Text Messages Estimated Spam Texts Per Person Alaska 75,345,452 127 Idaho 67,260,349 46 West Virginia 65,257,663 43 Maryland 205,154,463 41 North Dakota 24,180,379 38

Top Text Scams Nationwide:

Spam Complaint Category Estimated Spam Texts % of Total Spam Texts Amazon, UPS, & Other Delivery Scams 1,642,056,386 21.32% Political 1,505,610,097 19% Bank Scams 863,556,704 11.21%

Tips On How To Stop Phone Scams:

Don't answer phone calls from unknown phone numbers, especially those that call or text at odd hours.

Never provide personal, banking, or sensitive information over the phone to any caller.

Don't follow any prompts like "Press 1" or click any links.

Download a spam call and text blocker like RoboKiller to equip your phone with the latest phone-scam-fighting technology. Apps like RoboKiller use global databases of millions of known scams to prevent scammers from reaching you in the first place.

RoboKiller's Data Insights

RoboKiller's robocall and spam text insights are powered by a global database of millions of known phone scams and audio fingerprints. Data are estimated by monitoring observed robocall and spam text trends for Americans who have trusted RoboKiller to stop their spam calls. RoboKiller's proprietary data insights have been featured nationally by more than 300 media outlets, including The New York Times, ABC World News, NBC Nightly News, and many more.

For a comprehensive analysis of robocall trends in specific locations, details about particular phone scams, or any other related custom inquiries, please contact RoboKiller's robocall insights team here or at [email protected].

For businesses still looking to comply with STIR/SHAKEN or enhance their robocall mitigation efforts, RoboKiller Enterprise offers flexible solutions that are effective and hassle-free. To learn more, visit https://enterprise.robokiller.com .

