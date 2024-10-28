SPOOKY SEASON JUST GOT REAL - EXPERIENCE A FULLY IMMERSIVE HALLOWEEN AT ZERO LATENCY VR

From alien invasions to zombie apocalypses, Zero Latency VR delivers heart-pounding thrills and chills in an unrivaled Halloween experience!

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, Zero Latency VR invites you and your friends to step into a world of thrilling, spine-tingling experiences like no other. With an exclusive lineup of hair-raising virtual reality games featuring aliens, zombies, rogue robots, and even pirates, we are the go-to destination for an unforgettable spooky season!

Zero Latency VR - What will you awaken?

Get ready to face the terrifying Tyranids in Space Marine VR, or fend off swarms of walking dead in Outbreak and Undead Arena. If sci-fi nightmares are more your style, take on rogue AI robots in Singularity, where survival is anything but certain. Prefer a pirate's life? Explore a twisted island and confront dangerous buccaneers in Far Cry VR. This Halloween, Zero Latency VR delivers the perfect mix of pulse-pounding excitement and trick-or-treat thrills.

Zero Latency VR offers a unique, free-roam virtual reality experience, where you and up to seven friends can immerse yourselves in our heart-racing adventures. This Halloween, we've dialed up the intensity, transforming our arenas into playgrounds of fear and fun. Whether you're fighting off alien hordes, surviving a zombie apocalypse, or battling against the clock to defeat killer robots, each experience promises to keep you on your toes – and maybe even make you scream.

"Halloween is a key moment in our calendar, and it's all about delivering heart-pounding excitement, spine-tingling suspense, and unforgettable experiences," says Hayley McKenzie, CMO of Zero Latency VR. "Off the back of our brand's phenomenal growth and success, this season is the perfect opportunity to showcase what Zero Latency VR does best - immersive, high-octane entertainment that pushes the boundaries of what's possible. Our lineup of spooky games brings together action, suspense, and pure adrenaline, making this Halloween the perfect time for visitors to experience VR like never before".

There's no better way to celebrate Halloween than by diving into Zero Latency's immersive worlds. Whether you're fending off the undead or battling intergalactic threats, our experiences are sure to send shivers down your spine for days. Book now, and let the fright-filled fun begin!

Find your nearest Zero Latency VR venue and experience Halloween like never before: https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com/book-now

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY:

Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 100+ cutting-edge venues across 26+ countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies. Since launching the world's first free-roam VR venue in 2015, Zero Latency has electrified over 4 million players, catapulting them into heart-racing battles against zombies, pirates, and robots, and challenging them with gravity-defying puzzles. Whether you're embodying a fierce Space Marine or teaming up with friends for epic 8-player showdowns, Zero Latency delivers mind-blowing adventures that leave reality far behind.

CONTACT: Luke Mitchell, [email protected]

SOURCE Zero Latency VR