Sport Clips Haircuts Launches First-Ever "Level Up Live" Virtual Career Experience for Stylists and Students

New nationwide event combines education, mentorship and career opportunities in an interactive online format

GEORGETOWN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Clips Haircuts is taking a new approach to recruiting the next generation of hairstylists by hosting its first-ever "Level Up Live," July 22 from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. CDT - a nationwide virtual event that blends advanced haircutting education, career development, product training, and live interaction with some of the brand's most accomplished professionals.

Sport Clips Haircuts launches its first-ever "Level Up Live" virtual career experience for stylists and students on July 22 from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. CDT.

Unlike a traditional hiring event, Level Up Live is designed to provide immediate value to every attendee, regardless of whether they are actively searching for a job. During the 90-minute experience, licensed professionals and cosmetology students will gain technical education, hear real-world career stories, explore professional development opportunities, and interact directly with Sport Clips leaders, partners, and educators in a live chat environment before learning about career opportunities across the Sport Clips system.

Sport Clips Haircuts is the place where millions of men and boys go for professional haircuts each year, and this inaugural event is a new way for the brand to connect with stylists by investing in education first while showcasing the career opportunities behind one of America's most recognized haircare brands.

"Great careers begin with great learning experiences," said Julie Vargas, vice president of career opportunities and talent engagement for Sport Clips Haircuts, who has been with the brand since it began in 1993. "Level Up Live reflects who we are as a brand. We believe in helping stylists grow and thrive professionally, whether that's sharpening technical skills, learning from accomplished leaders, or discovering career paths they may not have considered. If attendees leave inspired and excited about their future, we've accomplished our goal."

Hosted under the theme "Learn. Connect. Grow.", the virtual event features nationally recognized Sport Clips and partner artists demonstrating cutting techniques and sharing professional beard care tips, as well as career conversations with team members who have advanced from behind the chair into management and education roles. Attendees will also receive product education from Gibs Grooming and learn about Sport Clips' student scholarship opportunities.

For cosmetology students, recent graduates, and experienced stylists, the event offers a rare opportunity to engage directly with professionals who have built successful careers in the industry and to gain practical knowledge. Following the educational sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about employment opportunities available at Sport Clips locations nationwide.

"Today's beauty professionals want more than a job. They want mentors, education, advancement opportunities, and a clear path to building a meaningful career," said Vargas. "This event gives them an authentic look at what that journey can look like while providing skills and insights they can take with them no matter where they are in their career."

Level Up Live is free to attend and open to cosmetology students, licensed stylists, and anyone interested in exploring career opportunities in the professional haircare industry.

To learn more about careers with Sport Clips Haircuts, visit SportClipsCareers.com.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is the nation's leading men's and boys' hair care franchise with 1,800 locations open in the U.S. and Canada. Fully equipped for the sports enthusiast, Sport Clips surrounds its clients with televisions tuned to sports and sports-themed decor. Stylists are trained to be the pros in men's hair and enjoy a fun work environment with a guaranteed base-pay plus service commission, retail commission, and tips. Sport Clips also supports the growth of its team members through continuing education, exciting contests, and award recognition. Sport Clips was recognized in 2026 as a "Best Company for Women" by Comparably. Through the Eric Gozur-Wayne McGlone Memorial Relief Fund, Sport Clips aids employees facing emergent financial situations. Sport Clips also provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has donated more than $16 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. To learn more about Sport Clips and career opportunities near you, visit SportClipsCareers.com.

SOURCE Sport Clips