"Fans First" is more than a theme; it's a promise to clients

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Clips Haircuts is sharpening its focus on what matters most: the client experience. At its 2026 National Huddle, the brand unveiled its "Fans First" commitment, an energized focus on making every visit more engaging, personalized, and relaxing. Gathering thousands of team members in Louisville, the nation's leading haircare provider for men and boys laid out a clear plan to elevate its in-store experience, invest in its people, and strengthen partnerships, cementing its position as more than just a place for a haircut.

Sport Clips Haircuts puts client experience at the top of its game plan during 2026 National Huddle. "Fans First" is more than a theme; it's a promise to clients.

CEO and President Edward Logan and company leaders highlighted a strategy that blends innovation with high-impact collaborations to elevate the signature Sport Clips experience. A partnership with RawlingsⓇ, brings seasonally inspired scents to the MVP Experience hot steamed towels, adding a fresh, sports-driven sensory element. At the same time, partnerships with various athletes, including Savannah Bananas baseball players, World Cup soccer players, and NFL Draft prospects, are accelerating the brand's digital reach and connecting the brand with a younger, sports-focused audience.

Sport Clips is investing in technology and enhancing its mobile app functionality for a more seamless, convenient experience for clients from check in on the app to check out at the store. The brand also announced a unified partnership for team member uniforms through BSN SPORTS and adidas, delivering a consistent, elevated look across teams while reinforcing performance, professionalism, and pride behind the chair.

"The experience we provide to clients is so important," explains Logan. "When clients walk out of a Sport Clips, they should feel confident, refreshed, and ready for whatever is next in their day. While they're in our chair, they're our priority – that's 'Fans First.'"

That commitment extends beyond the chair. As a privately held company, Sport Clips continues to invest in its people and communities, including another million-dollar-plus donation to the VFW's "Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship" program, ongoing support for St. Baldrick's Foundation and sponsorship of Dream Flights for senior veterans.

With enhanced training, a strong operational playbook and a clear "Fans First" focus, Sport Clips is built for what's next – delivering a standout, Championship Haircut Experience that keeps clients coming back.

Top awards went to team members representing franchise locations across the country:

Area Developer of the Year – Duke & Michaelyn Sorensen of Highland, UT; Duke and Michaelyn operate three stores in Utah and two in Alaska, and cover Utah and Idaho as Area Developers.

Team Leader of the Year – Fred Shearer, Louisville, KY

Area Manager of the Year – Kylee Ingram, Hammond, LA

Coach of the Year – Kristen Bush, Houston, TX

Manager of the Year – Samantha Becker, Ballwin, MO

The Logan Trophy – Sport Clips' Highest Honor - Cheston Syma & Setul Patel; Cheston owns 58 locations, including 28 in Texas & Oklahoma with Setul. The winning store is in Prosper, TX.

To find a location near you, learn more about local career opportunities for stylists, or research a franchise investment, visit SportClips.com.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #52 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2025 and was named a 2025 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. There are nearly 1,800 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and ranks #13 in the 2025 Top Franchise for Veterans list by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed more than $16 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team, Minor League Baseball (MiLB), and partners with select NCAA teams. To find a location near you, visit SportClipsHaircuts.com or download the Sport Clips app for locations and easy online check in.

SOURCE Sport Clips