Sport Fishing Championship's Rising Son's/Team Verizon Wins The Catch, Powered By Verizon; $100K Donated to Coast Guard Foundation

DALLAS, April 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Son's/Team Verizon, led by Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) Angler Jaselyn Berthelot and NFL players Alvin Kamara and Raheem Mostert, won SFC's The Catch, Powered By Verizon. The made-for-TV competition aired live on CBS Sports Network and was held at Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Rising Son's/Team Verizon earned a $100,000 donation to the Coast Guard Foundation in their name, courtesy of Harvey Gulf.

Rising Son’s/Team Verizon Celebration $100k Donation presentation by Harvey Gulf’s Shane Guidry to Rising Son’s/Team Verizon, including Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins

Using SFC's billfish catch-and-release scoring system, the event featured seven teams in head-to-head competition. Rising Son's/Team Verizon landed four sailfish, three tuna and one mahi-mahi, for a total of 500 points. The final results, based on number of fish landed and species of fish, are as follows:

Rising Son's/Team Verizon - Angler Jaselyn Berthelot, NFL players Alvin Kamara and Raheem Mostert - 500 points

and - 500 points Harvey/Team INEOS Grenadier - SFC Owner Shane Guidry , NFL players Jeffery Simmons and Rachaad White - 400 points

, NFL players and Rachaad White - 400 points Quantified/Team R3 - SFC Captain Justin Drummond , NFL player Trey Hendrickson - 350 points

, NFL player - 350 points Lifeline/Team OneWater Yacht Group - SFC Captain Blake Bridges , NFL players Quinnen Williams and Quincy Williams - 250 points

, NFL players and - 250 points Lights Out/Team Salt Life - SFC Captain Rob Carmichael , NFL players James Bradberry and Jalen Carter - 225 points

, NFL players and - 225 points Gypsea/Team OluKai - SFC Mate Jordan Sanford , NFL players Dalvin Cook and James Cook - 200 points

, NFL players and - 200 points T-Zero/Team Continental Tire - SFC Captain Seth Laws , NFL players Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns – 100 points

"Coaching Alvin (Kamara) and Raheem (Mostert) through a triple-sailfish hook-up and then landing it was amazing," said Rising Son's/Team Verizon's Jaselyn Berthelot. "It's the first time I've accomplished that, to me that's unheard of."

"Once you bring that fish in, it's just like scoring a touchdown -- that same great feeling," said Mostert, who in 2023 led the NFL in total rushing/receiving touchdowns. "I learned a lot about patience and technique from the team today."

"It was an awesome performance by Rising Son's/Team Verizon, and the triple hook-up made it one of the most memorable moments in the history of The Catch," said Mark Neifeld, SFC CEO and commissioner. "Bringing together SFC's world-best anglers with NFL superstars once again led to one of the most spectacular offshore fishing tournaments the sport has seen."

Joining Verizon as partners for The Catch are fellow NFL sponsor Crown Royal, plus Continental Tire, OluKai, Twisted Tea, Harvey Gulf, INEOS Grenadier, Castaway Coffee, Oceanfoam, and Visit Lauderdale. Returning partners include Fathom, OneWater Marine, Salt Life and Coast Guard Foundation.

The Coast Guard Foundation is in its second year as a partner with The Catch and is the premier non-profit organization that supports active U.S. Coast Guard members, veterans, and their families through investments that impact families, boost unit morale and honor the Coast Guard's national mission.

The Catch was broadcast live from seven boats and featured hosts Robbie Floyd and Peter Miller, plus SFC reporters Michelle Dalton, Krystal Hall and Katie Sawyer. Celebrity host for the weekend was NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Special reporters for The Catch were national sportscaster Sage Steele and Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston. The Catch sets the stage for the 2024 SFC Billfish Championship season which culminates with the inaugural Zane Grey Championship Playoffs that features the top 12 SFC teams competing in a three-day, win-and-advance playoff format. The SFC's 2024 full season schedule is found at www.sportfishingchampionship.com .

About Sport Fishing Championship

SFC is the world's largest owner and media rights holder of saltwater fishing tournaments, found on network television, SFC Digital Network, YouTube and more. In 2024, SFC's Billfish Championship (professional offshore fishing league) will feature 13 tournaments from April through August across destinations in the Gulf of Mexico, up the Atlantic seaboard, and in the Bahamas.

