Sport Integrity Hotline Receives More Than 50 Allegations of Misconduct in First Six Months

The hotline was established by the Sport Integrity Unit of International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS), to help athletes, fans and those involved in the sports industry to report misconduct and integrity issues, in sport. The platform is managed by specialist ethics and case-management agency, WhistleBlower Security, who operate the hotline around the clock, fielding confidential reports via phone, email and online.

Reports to date have included allegations of match fixing, doping, sexual exploitation, corrupt club ownership practices, human trafficking and other accusations of criminal activity in a wide variety of sports.

The SIU, under its remit to investigate allegations of misconduct and integrity violations across several areas adversely affecting sport, has carried out a provisional analysis of all claims and any supporting evidence provided. A risk matrix has been applied and cases will be referred to law enforcement agencies, international sports organisations and national bodies as appropriate, while others are under active investigation by the SIU.

Dale Sheehan, ICSS Director Capacity Building and Education and Director of the SIU, said: "The ICSS has always believed there was a global need for an independent, anonymous platform where athletes, fans, and anyone concerned about issues affecting integrity in sport could report allegations of wrongdoing in a neutral, non-threatening environment.

"While the ICSS believes one report of wrong doing is one too many, the fact there have been over 50 demonstrates the need for independent oversight for all issues affecting sport and indicates a strong desire from the sporting community for clean, ethically-run sport."

Shannon Walker, President of WhistleBlower Security Inc. added:

"WhistleBlower Security partners with many organisations internationally, offering a platform that provides accessibility, transparency and accountability to our clients and their constituents globally. We are pleased to support the ICSS in this important initiative to protect athletes and the integrity of sports. The Sport Integrity Hotline provides a safe and confidential solution for anyone around the world can reach out and report when they feel they have nowhere else to turn."

The ICSS Sport Integrity Hotline can be accessed HERE.

SOURCE International Centre for Sport Security