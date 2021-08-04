Sport Source Launches Two-way Marketplace to Discover & Book Physical Activity Spaces

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Source, the tech startup that connects people with available facilities in their area to participate in the activities they love -- basketball, tennis, swimming and more --, announced today its launch in the App Store. "Sport Source has the ability to touch people from all walks of life - whether you're a youth sports coach booking fields for practice, 20-somethings looking for a place to swim or a set of doubles that need a tennis court on the weekend," said Molly Kline, co-founder and COO of Sport Source. "We're finally getting back to doing all of the things we love, and Sport Source was created to help us find places where we can do those things together."

The app's launch comes after a phase of beta testing with 25 spaces in the Portland, Oregon area with plans to expand the rollout internationally. Founded with the mission of inspiring movement by enabling connection, Sport Source provides convenient access for people and places to discover one another.

"After more than a year of being confined to our homes, people are eager to get out and do things, and to connect with people again," said Casey Trujeque, co-founder and CEO of Sport Source. "For too long, it's been incredibly difficult to access a facility that allows you to enjoy the sport you're passionate about and it's time that changed. Now regardless of use cases, there will be local places available to any of our users to benefit from. No more runaround or frustrations on not having a facility available or knowing how to book it; it'll be one click away with Sport Source. "

Here's how Sport Source works:

Facility owners and operators host their space on the Sport Source app, providing details to help users understand the type of activities that can be done

Users navigate spaces in their area, filtering through type of activity, size of the space, photos, and more to determine the best fit

Hosts maintain a calendar of available dates for users to select from, and booking and payment is handled seamlessly through the app

Both users and hosts can leave reviews to better the experience for the community

"Sport Source will connect communities both in Portland and nationwide," said Brian Grant, former Portland Trailblazer and Sport Source investor. "It's a long overdue solution for our industry. As the world returns to normal, Sport Source comes in as a great solution to help communities get active, and help small businesses thrive. I'm excited to see a minority and female owned Portland company bringing this technology to the market!"

Hosts have the ability to set their own rules in regards to cancellations. In the event of adverse weather conditions, Sport Source has the discretion to postpone a confirmed booking within a one week timeframe of the initial date. Hosts should obtain their own insurance, as Sport Source is not an insurer.

Sport Source was founded by Casey Trujeque and Molly Kline, sports industry veterans with more than a decade of experience working with NBA, WNBA and NCAA athletes and non-profit youth sports organizations. Sport Source is currently free to download for users and hosts.

About Sport Source

Sport Source is the two-way marketplace enabling athletes, coaches, trainers and organizations to discover and utilize facilities in their area. By streamlining the process of finding available fields, gyms, studios and venues, Sport Source inspires movement by creating a seamless process of connecting people and places. Users can search through available locations, filter amenities, and review pictures and testimonials to book a facility that best fits their needs. Sport Source launched in Oregon in June 2021 and is co-founded by NBA trainer Casey Trujeque and sports non-profit veteran Molly Kline.

