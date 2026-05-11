Sportball Brings its Research-Backed, Fun-First Youth Sports Model to San Antonio East

The Canadian leader in youth sports continues expanding its U.S. footprint

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - This summer, families in San Antonio East will have a new option for youth sports, as Sportball – the leader of youth sports in Canada – opens its first location in the area. The opening of San Antonio East marks the company's fourth franchise in Texas, following locations in Austin, Katy and North Houston.

Sportball's mission is to shape a generation of healthy, confident kids by building physical literacy through play. With early specialization driving burnout and dropout – 70% of kids quit sports by age 13 – Sportball offers a proven alternative. Unlike traditional youth sports that often emphasize competition and early specialization in a single sport, Sportball focuses on longevity, variety and keeping sports fun, so kids stay active for life. Their research-backed methodology focuses on multi-sport play and fun to help prevent burnout and overuse injuries, while building well-rounded, confident kids who simply love to play.

While the location will be new, the franchisees behind it are steeped in Sportball history. Husband and wife, Mica and Alyssa Villalon, joined the Sportball family in 2005 as some of the first coaches hired at the company's first U.S. location in Austin, TX. As full-time coaches, they helped build and grow the Austin franchise, while learning the ropes from the inside. With dreams of owning their own business, they eventually bought the Austin franchise in 2012. Now, Mica and Alyssa are becoming multi-unit owners with the opening of their San Antonio East location.

"Opening a second Sportball location has always been a long-term goal for us," said Mica. "The opportunity to build a new location from the ground up and implement all the learnings we've amassed over the last twenty years, while doing what we love, is such a joy."

The new Sportball San Antonio East will offer multi-sport classes for kids ages 2-12 – including parent-and-child classes, drop-off classes, school programs, birthday parties and camps – and is now open for registration. Children will have the opportunity to play soccer, T-ball, basketball, tennis, volleyball, football, golf and hockey, allowing them to learn which sports they enjoy and might want to pursue further as they grow. The new market will cover the greater San Antonio area, including Stone Oak, North Central San Antonio, Alamo Heights, Bulverde, Cibolo, Schertz, Universal City, Hollywood Park, Timberwood Park and Garden Ridge.

Franchising with Purpose and Passion

The San Antonio East opening comes as Sportball focuses on further U.S. growth. In addition to Texas, Sportball also has U.S. locations in Boston, MA; Brooklyn, NY; Phoenix, AZ; and South Bay, CA, with more to come.

"Sportball has been growing across Canada for more than 30 years, creating a generation of healthy, active children," said Jason D'Rocha, Vice President and Growth Coach of Sportball. "Our ongoing focus on expanding across the states reaffirms our commitment to help more kids experience the joy of play, while building a lifelong foundation of physical, social and emotional skills."

Fueling their growth, Sportball offers a franchise opportunity that blends entrepreneurship with purpose, allowing owners to build a profitable, values-driven business while shaping the next generation of confident, active kids.

To learn more about Sportball and find a location near you, visit Sportball.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn, and for more on franchise opportunities, visit SportballFranchise.com.

About Sportball

Founded in Toronto in 1995, Sportball is a leader in youth sports, redefining the industry with a fun-first, multi-sport approach designed to get kids moving and loving physical activity from an early age. Serving children ages 16 months to 12 years, Sportball's mission is to shape a generation of healthy, confident kids who experience "Fun with Purpose" by building physical literacy through play. The company has more than 900 locations across four countries, including Canada, the U.S., Singapore and India, reaching more than 70,000 kids each year. Sportball partners with schools, community centers and research institutions to offer programs and align its curriculum with the latest research for cognitive, social and motor skills development. For more information, visit: sportball.com.

SOURCE Sportball Systems Inc.