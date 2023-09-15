Sports Analytics Market set to grow by USD 4.23 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for mobile applications in sports drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Analytics Market by type (Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis, and Others), solution (Player analysis, Team performance analysis, Health assessment, Fan engagement analysis, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the sports analytics market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 4.23 billion. Growing demand for mobile applications in sports is notably driving the growth of the market. Smartphones have numerous online apps that help to manage teams, view results, and schedule matches. To enhance team management activities, software market players are developing smartphone-compatible apps. Also, SAP offers software in the sports and entertainment categories. The mobile platform of the company for the sports industry promotes conversations between the teams involved as well as the review of player performance information between managers and players. For instance, SAP and the Women's Tennis Association engage in the development of innovative applications and technologies to entertain more fans, providing players with tools to analyze their performance and optimize their strategies while serving better communication. Consequently, the rising demand for mobile apps in sports is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Analytics Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

System integration and interoperability issues are significant challenges hindering market growth.

The sports analytics market is segmented by type (Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis, and Others), solution (Player analysis, Team performance analysis, Health assessment, Fan engagement analysis, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the football segment will be significant during the forecast period. Football is the most popular sport in the world, attracting the most viewers. Sports attracts a large number of viewers for domestic leagues, such as the Champions League, English Premier League, and Spanish La Liga. , as well as international tournaments, such as the World Cup and European Championship, which are considered as one of the key factors behind the huge popularity of the sport. Therefore, the football segment is expected to witness high growth in the global sports analytics market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Sports Analytics Market:

Blinkfire Analytics Inc., Catapult Group International Ltd., ChyronHego Corp., Deltatre SpA, ExlService Holdings Inc., Experfy Inc., International Business Machines Corp., iSportsAnalysis Ltd., Nielsen Holdings Plc, Oracle Corp., Qualitas Global Services B.V., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sportcor, Sportradar AG, SportsSource Analytics, Stats Perform group of companies, TruMedia Networks Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

