Sports and Energy Drinks Market size is set to grow by USD 106.7 billion from 2024-2028, Increased consumption among millennials to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports and energy drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 106.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.52% during the forecast period. Increased consumption among millennials is driving market growth, with a trend towards demand for more functional beverages. However, increasing cases of obesity poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Acli Mate, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic plc, Cargill Inc., Decathlon SA, DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Energy Beverages LLC, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Hype Energy, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Large Life Ltd., Monster Energy Co., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Shree Jalaram Group, Suntory Beverage and Food Europe, The Coca Cola Co., and The Jel Sert Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global sports and energy drinks market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Organic and Non-organic), Product (Energy drinks and Sport drinks), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Acli Mate, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic plc, Cargill Inc., Decathlon SA, DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Energy Beverages LLC, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Hype Energy, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Large Life Ltd., Monster Energy Co., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Shree Jalaram Group, Suntory Beverage and Food Europe, The Coca Cola Co., and The Jel Sert Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global sports and energy drinks market is experiencing growth due to consumers' preference for functional beverages. These beverages offer exotic tastes and essential nutrients, making them popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Sports drinks, in particular, are gaining traction due to their electrolyte content and carbohydrates, which help maintain hydration and provide energy during workouts. Natural ingredients, such as coconut water, are increasingly used in sports drinks for their functional benefits, contributing to the market's expansion.

The Sports and Energy Drinks market is experiencing significant growth, with flavored waters and powders in high demand. Consumers are seeking out products that provide energy and help them stay hydrated during active lifestyles. Drinks with electrolytes and caffeine are particularly popular. The trend towards plant-based and organic options is also influencing the market. Companies are responding by offering a range of choices, from sugar-free to high-calorie options. The convenience of on-the-go packaging is also driving sales. The market for sports and energy drinks is expected to continue growing, as consumers look for ways to fuel their active lifestyles.

Market Challenges

The sports and energy drinks market faces a challenge due to health concerns surrounding excessive consumption of these beverages. Consumers prioritize weight control and prefer drinks with minimal carbohydrate and sugar content. While sports drinks offer electrolytes and minerals for rehydration, their sugar content can lead to weight gain and obesity, particularly among teenagers. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends limiting sports drink intake for those engaging in intense exercise in hot conditions. Unchecked consumption can result in major health issues, including dental problems. This trend may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Sports and Energy Drinks market faces several challenges. Proteins, flavored water, and enriched waters are popular categories. Rocksstar and Powerade are common brands. Drinks contain essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals. However, high sugar content is a concern. Diets and health-conscious consumers seek low-sugar or sugar-free options. Commercially, cost and supply of raw materials like caffeine and electrolytes impact production. Regulatory bodies enforce strict labeling requirements. Cellsius and Funciton are examples of brands addressing these challenges with sugar-free and functional drinks. Sugars and electrolytes are essential for athletes, but excessive intake can lead to health issues. Balancing consumer demands and regulatory requirements is a significant challenge for this market.

Segment Overview

This sports and energy drinks market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Organic

1.2 Non-organic Product 2.1 Energy drinks

2.2 Sport drinks Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Organic- The Sports and Energy Drinks Market is a significant business sector, driven by consumer demand for convenient and effective hydration solutions. These beverages offer essential nutrients and energy boosts, catering to active lifestyles and athletic performance. Major players in this industry include Red Bull, Gatorade, and Monster Energy. Market growth is fueled by increasing health consciousness, expanding distribution channels, and product innovation.

Research Analysis

The Sports and Energy Drinks market encompasses a wide range of beverages designed to enhance physical performance and provide essential nutrients. These beverages include Sports Drinks, Energy Drinks, Functional Beverages, and others. Key components of these drinks are Electrolytes, Caffeine, Sugar, and Vitamins. The market caters to various dietary preferences, such as Keto, Paleo, and Plant-based diets. B2C enterprises and eCommerce platforms dominate the distribution channels, while international institutions and trade associations play a crucial role in market research and development. The Sports and Energy Drinks market continues to evolve, offering innovative solutions to meet the diverse needs of consumers.

Market Research Overview

The Sports and Energy Drinks market caters to consumers seeking enhanced performance and endurance during physical activities. These beverages contain essential nutrients, electrolytes, and caffeine to replenish energy levels and maintain hydration. The market is driven by various factors, including the increasing popularity of active lifestyles, the growing awareness of health and wellness, and the expanding consumer base in developing countries. The market offers a wide range of products, including ready-to-drink (RTD) and powdered formats, with various flavors and functionalities. The market is segmented based on product types, such as sports drinks and energy drinks, and distribution channels, including supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online retailers. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the rising demand for convenient and nutritious beverage options.

