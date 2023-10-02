Sports Drink Market size to increase by USD 13.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports drink market size is expected to grow by USD 13.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The sports drink market in the region is experiencing growth due to an increasing number of consumers who want to lead healthier lifestyles by engaging in sports. As a result, there is a rise in the consumption of sports drinks. Most consumers are spending a significant portion of their disposable income on healthcare and related products. However, the market's growth might be hampered by strict government regulations and the proliferation of counterfeit products. Therefore, market companies are expanding their operations in emerging economies. They are setting up manufacturing facilities in APAC, which provides low-cost labor and raw materials, enabling them to manufacture products at a lower cost. Also, they are increasing their marketing and distribution activities by leveraging the widespread penetration of the Internet in the APAC. Many companies are also adopting online channels to sell sports nutrition products, including sports drinks, due to the extensive coverage of such channels. Nonetheless, the sports drink market's growth in the region might be hindered by the upsurge of counterfeit products. Despite this, continuous product innovation, promotions that target sports enthusiasts, the presence of weight-conscious people, and the expansion in online retailing are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Consumer focus on health and wellness is notably driving the sports drink market. However, factors such as threats from other health and wellness products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (Offline and Online), packaging (PET bottles and Cans), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The sports drink market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Acli-Mate, Advanced Biotech, All Sport, BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic Plc, Decathlon SA, Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA, Steric Trading Pty Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., MyDrink Beverages, Nestle SA, Olvi Plc, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., The Jel Sert Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

