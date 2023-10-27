Sports Equipment Market size to grow by USD 60.3 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 60.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.43%. The sports equipment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer sports equipment market are Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Clarus Corp., Cosco India Ltd., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Freewill Sports Pvt. Ltd., JD Sports Fashion Plc, Mizuno USA Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Reebok International Ltd., Sanspareils Greenlands Pvt Ltd., Sareen Sports Industries, Skechers USA Inc., SKIS ROSSIGNOL SAS, Under Armour Inc., Yonex Co. Ltd., and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Equipment Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Adidas AG - The company offers sports equipment such as home workout kits, football gear.

The company offers sports equipment such as home workout kits, football gear. ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - The company offers sports equipment such as Anta Knit Running Cap, Anta Running Gloves, Anta Neck Warmer.

The company offers sports equipment such as Anta Knit Running Cap, Anta Running Gloves, Anta Neck Warmer. ASICS Corp. - The company offers sports equipment such as marathon running shoes, tennis shoes and many other training shoes.

The company offers sports equipment such as marathon running shoes, tennis shoes and many other training shoes.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

· APAC is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of a wide range of sports in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea is one of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the global sports equipment market in APAC. Moreover, the rise in tourism in the region has had a positive impact on the market growth. Several countries such as China, Japan, and Australia are investing in developing world-class sports infrastructure and hosting international sporting events, which is advantageous as it not only attracts athletes and spectators from around the world but also generates a heightened interest in sports among the local population.

Market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Rising health and fitness awareness among individuals

Rising health and fitness awareness among individuals Key Trend - Rising demand for neurostimulation

- Rising demand for neurostimulation Major Challenges - Unpredictable raw material prices

Market Segmentation

The ball games segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The global market for sports equipment includes a variety of ball games that contribute to its growth. These games are enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels and involve the use of a ball as the central element. Football is one of the most popular ball games and is played in nearly every country, with a massive following. This is because football requires minimal equipment, primarily just a ball, which makes it accessible to a wide range of people. As a result, the growth of this segment is expected to continue, driving market growth during the forecast period.

Market share of segments

The in-the-water sports equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,085.46 million.

The smart sports equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.12% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 19,159.7 million.

Sports Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

